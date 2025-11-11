Thousands protest in Serbia against Trump's son-in-law's construction project

Thousands of people protested in Belgrade against construction on the site of an iconic landmark, as the Serbian parliament passed a law to abolish the protection of the General Staff building, the former headquarters of the Yugoslav army. UNN reports with reference to AFP and ABC.

Details

Mass demonstrations took place in Belgrade due to the decision of the Serbian Parliament to allow Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to build a luxury hotel in Belgrade on the site of a solemn cultural monument.

According to the resolution, it is proposed to demolish the former headquarters of the Yugoslav army and build a luxury hotel in its place, which will be associated with the family of US President Donald Trump.

Context

The Serbian parliament, by a majority vote of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), adopted the so-called Lex Specialis: a law that allows the demolition of the General Staff building and the construction of a luxury hotel on this site.

The son-in-law of the current head of the White House, Jared Kushner, intends to build not only a hotel, but also a 1500-apartment building.

Many citizens consider the demolition of the memorial to be a mockery of the country's history.

For reference

The headquarters of the Yugoslav army was destroyed during NATO air strikes on Belgrade during the Kosovo War in 1999. In 2005, the remains of the building, built in 1965, were declared a cultural monument by the Serbian government.

This title was revoked last year – shortly after, Kushner's Miami-based investment firm Affinity Partners signed a 99-year lease.

Recall

The once famous Belgrade Hotel "Jugoslavija", where world leaders gladly stayed, now stands in eerie silence, awaiting probable demolition, while developers explore its potential.

