Serbia accelerates construction of Trump Tower in Belgrade - opposition against it

ukenru
03:49 PM • 1282 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5272 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9390 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13172 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15810 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35777 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34331 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37482 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29036 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30182 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24659 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21148 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28228 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16507 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 12223 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5254 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9374 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13167 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9842 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35774 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 9544 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16699 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28439 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21340 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24842 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Heating
Mi-8

Serbia accelerates construction of Trump Tower in Belgrade - opposition against it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Serbia has passed a law allowing the acceleration of the Trump Tower project in Belgrade, supported by Jared Kushner. This has sparked fierce political controversy and protests, despite which the authorities have granted the developer a 99-year lease.

Serbia accelerates construction of Trump Tower in Belgrade - opposition against it
Photo: Studio Genesis

The Serbian Parliament has adopted a law that allows for the acceleration of a large-scale construction project in the center of Belgrade – the Trump Tower, supported by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. The initiative has already caused sharp political controversy and protests. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new law designates the reconstruction of the former headquarters of the Yugoslav army, destroyed during NATO bombings in 1999, as a national priority. This will allow clearing the area, lifting urban restrictions, and starting the implementation of the project worth over $500 million.

EU urges Serbia to restrict issuing passports to Russians06.11.25, 01:10 • 4554 views

According to plans presented by Kushner's Affinity Partners company in March 2024, two large skyscrapers will be built on the site – a 175-room hotel and about 1,500 luxury apartments. Construction is underway next to the Serbian government residence.

The project is actively supported by President Aleksandar Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party, which lobbies for close ties with the Trump family. However, the adoption of the law took place against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests following a tragic collapse at a railway station, which became a symbol of distrust in the authorities.

Serbia does not guarantee further refusal to impose sanctions against Russia06.11.25, 17:50 • 2676 views

Controversies and investigations

The opposition and cultural heritage organizations oppose the construction.

The buildings that were initially damaged by NATO bombs are now being demolished by corruption. This is trampling on national pride 

– said MP Savo Manojlović. 

Despite this, the authorities have already granted the developer a 99-year lease and canceled the protected status of the destroyed structures. The prosecutor's office later found that forged documents were used for this, but Vučić publicly defended the project, calling the prosecutors "a gang that seeks to undermine Kushner's project for political reasons."

Serbian President proposed early elections04.11.25, 01:48 • 2557 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
NATO
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
Donald Trump
Serbia