Serbia accelerates construction of Trump Tower in Belgrade - opposition against it

Photo: Studio Genesis

The Serbian Parliament has adopted a law that allows for the acceleration of a large-scale construction project in the center of Belgrade – the Trump Tower, supported by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. The initiative has already caused sharp political controversy and protests. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new law designates the reconstruction of the former headquarters of the Yugoslav army, destroyed during NATO bombings in 1999, as a national priority. This will allow clearing the area, lifting urban restrictions, and starting the implementation of the project worth over $500 million.

According to plans presented by Kushner's Affinity Partners company in March 2024, two large skyscrapers will be built on the site – a 175-room hotel and about 1,500 luxury apartments. Construction is underway next to the Serbian government residence.

The project is actively supported by President Aleksandar Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party, which lobbies for close ties with the Trump family. However, the adoption of the law took place against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests following a tragic collapse at a railway station, which became a symbol of distrust in the authorities.

Controversies and investigations

The opposition and cultural heritage organizations oppose the construction.

The buildings that were initially damaged by NATO bombs are now being demolished by corruption. This is trampling on national pride – said MP Savo Manojlović.

Despite this, the authorities have already granted the developer a 99-year lease and canceled the protected status of the destroyed structures. The prosecutor's office later found that forged documents were used for this, but Vučić publicly defended the project, calling the prosecutors "a gang that seeks to undermine Kushner's project for political reasons."

