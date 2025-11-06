ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 42225 views
The New York Times

Serbia does not guarantee further refusal to impose sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the decision not to impose sanctions against Russia could be reconsidered. The government has the right to change this decision, adopted by the National Security Council in 2022.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the decision not to impose sanctions against Russia may be reviewed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nova.rs.

Details

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić noted today that the decision made by the Balkan country's National Security Council in 2022 not to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation may be changed by official Belgrade.

Vučić commented on the question regarding the possibility of changing Serbia's policy on sanctions against Moscow, after a number of years during which Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has not ceased.

People in both the National Security Council and the Serbian government can change this decision. The government has the right to change this decision

- Vučić answered journalists at the Palace of Serbia.

Recall

According to the Financial Times, Serbia is considering holding early parliamentary elections.

EU urges Serbia to restrict issuing passports to Russians06.11.25, 01:10 • 4040 views

