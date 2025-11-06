Serbia does not guarantee further refusal to impose sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the decision not to impose sanctions against Russia may be reviewed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nova.rs.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić noted today that the decision made by the Balkan country's National Security Council in 2022 not to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation may be changed by official Belgrade.

Vučić commented on the question regarding the possibility of changing Serbia's policy on sanctions against Moscow, after a number of years during which Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has not ceased.

People in both the National Security Council and the Serbian government can change this decision. The government has the right to change this decision - Vučić answered journalists at the Palace of Serbia.

