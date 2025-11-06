EU urges Serbia to restrict issuing passports to Russians

The European Commission has called on Serbia to restrict the issuance of passports to Russian citizens, as they use them for visa-free entry into the EU. This is reported by DW with reference to the European Commission's report on Serbia's progress in European integration.

Details

Serbia was urged to align its visa policy with EU standards and introduce stricter controls when granting citizenship to foreigners. In particular, this applies to the procedure for issuing passports to Russian citizens.

By obtaining Serbian citizenship, Russians effectively gain the right to travel to EU countries without visas, which, according to Brussels officials, poses a threat to European security. - DW writes.

The European Commission emphasized that if Belgrade still seeks to join the EU, it must align its visa policy with the requirements of the Community.

In October, the European Parliament adopted a resolution according to which Serbia's accession to the European sanctions regime against Moscow is a mandatory condition for its entry into the European Union.

Recall

The European Union plans to tighten visa restrictions for Russian citizens, allowing only single-entry visas for entry into the Schengen area from this week. Exceptions will be made for humanitarian reasons or for individuals with dual EU citizenship.

Brussels intends to tighten visa rules for Russian citizens by the end of the year - Politico