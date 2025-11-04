ukenru
The Diplomat

Serbian President proposed early elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Serbia is considering early parliamentary elections as a way to stabilize the internal situation after mass protests. President Aleksandar Vučić proposed holding elections earlier to overcome political tensions.

Serbian President proposed early elections

Serbia is considering the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections, which the authorities could use as a way to stabilize the internal situation after mass protests. This is reported by the publication Financial Times, transmits UNN

Details

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić earlier proposed holding parliamentary elections.

The elections will be held before the end of the term (December 2027). The exact time will be determined by the competent institutions

- he stated late on Sunday, November 2, at a press conference.

It is noted that the initiative is seen as an attempt to overcome political tensions that have intensified after recent mass anti-government protests.

According to the publication, the protests that swept Belgrade and other cities in Serbia have become the largest in recent years.

Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed17.08.25, 04:15 • 35239 views

Political scientists believe that President Aleksandar Vučić's initiative is aimed at maintaining control over the political situation and preventing further escalation of protests. Moving the elections forward, in their opinion, can help the ruling party strengthen its positions and reduce social tension.

The demonstrations, which have been ongoing since spring, are accompanied by demands for the government's resignation, political reforms, and expanded freedom of speech. Protesters accuse the authorities of pressuring the media and using administrative resources for their own interests.

The authorities, in turn, declare their readiness for dialogue and call early elections "a democratic mechanism for restoring public trust." The final decision on the voting date is expected after consultations with the leaders of parliamentary factions in the coming weeks.

Recall

Tens of thousands of students and opponents of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić gathered in the city of Novi Sad on the anniversary of the collapse of the canopy at the railway station, which claimed the lives of 16 people. The action passed peacefully, despite Vučić's threats and the suspension of train traffic.

Serbia is ready to sell ammunition to EU countries, even if Ukraine receives it - Vučić

Serbia is ready to sell ammunition to EU countries, even if Ukraine receives it - Vucic02.11.25, 22:31 • 4112 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
Serbia