Serbia is ready to sell ammunition to EU countries, even if Ukraine receives it - Vucic

Serbia's warehouses are "overflowing with ammunition," and the state is ready to sell it to other European countries – even if this weapon eventually ends up in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Cicero by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Vučić, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, European media have repeatedly accused Serbia of authoritarianism and possible preparation for military actions against neighboring countries. However, such assumptions have not been confirmed.

Vučić emphasized that Serbia remains a factor of stability in the Balkans and has never posed a threat to any country on the continent.

Our warehouses are full of ammunition, and we produce a lot, especially mortar shells. We produce more ammunition than France... Ammunition is needed in Europe. Therefore, I offered our friends in the EU the opportunity to conclude a purchase and sale agreement with us and take everything we have. This would be a phenomenal contribution that we can make to European security - he said.

When asked whether the purchased ammunition could eventually end up in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that buyers "can do whatever they want with it." He also emphasized that Belgrade is interested in long-term agreements with European partners, adding that Serbia is already cooperating in the military sphere with a number of countries in Africa and Asia.

"I have always said that Serbia is militarily neutral. But we are absolutely ready to cooperate with European armies," he summarized.

Recall

In May 2025, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he would order not to fulfill contracts if there was a suspicion that weapons could end up in the combat zone in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threats