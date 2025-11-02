Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threats

Tens of thousands of students and opponents of the current Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić gathered in the northern city of Novi Sad to hold a memorial rally on the anniversary of the collapse of a concrete canopy at the city's railway station, which killed 16 people. This was reported by Euronews, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the action, a silent protest was held for 16 minutes - in honor of the 16 victims of the tragedy.

In addition, thousands of people marched from Belgrade, covering about 100 kilometers, others even walked from the city of Novi Pazar, located approximately 340 kilometers south of the capital. The march of the latter lasted a symbolic 16 days - for the number of 16 victims.

Despite fears, the action passed peacefully, no reports of arrests were received.

As thousands of protesters arrived in Novi Sad from across the country, Vučić threatened mass arrests if they "resorted to violence," adding that his supporters planned a "much larger" rally in the city later in November. - the article says.

To complicate the unification of protesters, Serbian Railways announced that train traffic between Belgrade and Novi Sad has been suspended indefinitely due to an "obvious threat of explosion."

Context

The collapse of a concrete canopy at the central station in Novi Sad on November 1 last year claimed the lives of 16 people. This tragedy caused a wave of protests against the autocratic president Aleksandar Vučić.

In recent weeks, the Serbian authorities have suppressed the anti-government movement: the police dispersed rallies, detained and beat protesters. Dozens of people reported losing their jobs or experiencing financial or other pressure for participating in the protests.

