On October 22, shots were fired and a fire broke out near the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Police arrested a suspect, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Wednesday, shots were fired and a fire broke out near the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, but no one was killed - local media reported, the publication writes.

According to NOVA agency, "authorities detained one person at the scene."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed disappointment with Russia's decision to offer a gas deal only until the end of the year, although Serbia sought a three-year contract. Vučić rejected suggestions of nationalizing NIS, controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft, to circumvent US sanctions.