Shots fired and fire near Serbian parliament: one suspect detained
Kyiv • UNN
On October 22, shots were fired and a fire broke out near the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Police arrested a suspect, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
On Wednesday, shots were fired and a fire broke out near the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, but no one was killed
According to NOVA agency, "authorities detained one person at the scene."
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed disappointment with Russia's decision to offer a gas deal only until the end of the year, although Serbia sought a three-year contract. Vučić rejected suggestions of nationalizing NIS, controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft, to circumvent US sanctions.