No different from ISIS: Sybiha reacted to the abduction of people by Russians in Sumy region

Russians are no different from "Islamic State" terrorists after they forcibly removed 50 civilians from Hrabovske, Sumy region, to Russia. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, writes UNN.

Russian occupiers abducted five dozen civilians, mostly elderly women, from the tiny Ukrainian village of Hrabovske, located just across the state border in the Sumy region. With such medieval raids, Putin's Russia shows that it is no different from terrorist groups such as "ISIS," "Boko Haram," or "Hamas." - Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine demands the return of its civilian hostages. "These fifty people and thousands of other civilians forcibly deported to Russia, including Ukrainian children," the minister noted.

Sybiha also appealed to the international community. "We call on all states and international organizations to join us in demanding the release of innocent civilians abducted from their homes. This particular war crime is already being investigated in Ukraine and should receive an appropriate response at the international level as well. This also underscores the constant threat to life next to Russia. That is why Ukraine needs a real and lasting peace. Life next to terrorists requires strength and reliable security guarantees," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Recall

Russian servicemen illegally detained and forcibly removed about 50 civilians from the Sumy region to Russia. The Ombudsman of Ukraine appealed to his Russian counterpart and the ICRC regarding their return.

