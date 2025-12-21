No different from ISIS: Sybiha reacted to the abduction of people by Russians in Sumy region

$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 17032 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 19707 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 33986 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 62113 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 67916 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 42151 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36589 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 37885 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 42732 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISWDecember 21, 08:42 AM • 5754 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of spaceDecember 21, 09:37 AM • 11251 views
Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligenceDecember 21, 10:37 AM • 4500 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhoto01:13 PM • 8598 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 10090 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 10178 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 37192 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 67907 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 107765 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 78657 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 14891 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 16757 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 29057 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 47994 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 34813 views
Bild

No different from ISIS: Sybiha reacted to the abduction of people by Russians in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia is no different from ISIS terrorists after the forced removal of 50 civilians from Hrabovske in Sumy region to the Russian Federation. Ukraine demands the return of all civilian hostages and calls on the international community to join the demand for their release.

No different from ISIS: Sybiha reacted to the abduction of people by Russians in Sumy region

Russians are no different from "Islamic State" terrorists after they forcibly removed 50 civilians from Hrabovske, Sumy region, to Russia. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, writes UNN.

Russian occupiers abducted five dozen civilians, mostly elderly women, from the tiny Ukrainian village of Hrabovske, located just across the state border in the Sumy region. With such medieval raids, Putin's Russia shows that it is no different from terrorist groups such as "ISIS," "Boko Haram," or "Hamas."

- Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine demands the return of its civilian hostages. "These fifty people and thousands of other civilians forcibly deported to Russia, including Ukrainian children," the minister noted.

Sybiha also appealed to the international community. "We call on all states and international organizations to join us in demanding the release of innocent civilians abducted from their homes. This particular war crime is already being investigated in Ukraine and should receive an appropriate response at the international level as well. This also underscores the constant threat to life next to Russia. That is why Ukraine needs a real and lasting peace. Life next to terrorists requires strength and reliable security guarantees," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Recall

Russian servicemen illegally detained and forcibly removed about 50 civilians from the Sumy region to Russia. The Ombudsman of Ukraine appealed to his Russian counterpart and the ICRC regarding their return.

Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISW21.12.25, 10:42 • 5872 views

Olga Rozgon

