Exclusive
12:47 PM • 54 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 6394 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 12127 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 26781 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 55603 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 60840 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 39681 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35583 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36158 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40332 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Occupant breakthrough in Sumy region: battles continue in Hrabovske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Fighting continues in the village of Hrabovske, Sumy region. Ukrainian troops are pushing the occupiers back into Russian territory, while there are no Russians in the neighboring village of Riasne. Russian troops forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region, the Human Rights Commissioner demands information about their whereabouts.

Occupant breakthrough in Sumy region: battles continue in Hrabovske

Fighting continues in Sumy Oblast after an attempted breakthrough by Russian troops. This was reported by the Joint Forces Group, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabovske.

Clarification regarding the attempted breakthrough of the occupier's troops in Sumy Oblast. Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabovske. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to push the occupiers back into Russian territory. Despite some reports in the media, Russians are currently absent from the neighboring village of Riasne.

- the post reads.

Recall

Russian Armed Forces servicemen forcibly removed about 50 Ukrainian citizens from Sumy Oblast to their territory. Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has already appealed to his counterpart in the Russian Federation with a demand to provide information on the whereabouts of illegally deported Ukrainian citizens, and also sent a letter to the ICRC.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
International Committee of the Red Cross