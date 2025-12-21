Occupant breakthrough in Sumy region: battles continue in Hrabovske

Fighting continues in Sumy Oblast after an attempted breakthrough by Russian troops. This was reported by the Joint Forces Group, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabovske.

Clarification regarding the attempted breakthrough of the occupier's troops in Sumy Oblast. Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabovske. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to push the occupiers back into Russian territory. Despite some reports in the media, Russians are currently absent from the neighboring village of Riasne. - the post reads.

Recall

Russian Armed Forces servicemen forcibly removed about 50 Ukrainian citizens from Sumy Oblast to their territory. Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has already appealed to his counterpart in the Russian Federation with a demand to provide information on the whereabouts of illegally deported Ukrainian citizens, and also sent a letter to the ICRC.