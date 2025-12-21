Updated conditions for crossing the border with Moldova and Romania in Odesa region: what you need to know

Today, international passenger and cargo carriers can cross the border with Moldova and Romania through checkpoints in the Odesa region. Access to them is via the M-15 highway ("Odesa – Reni"). This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

This includes, in particular, the following checkpoints:

- "Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne";

- "Reni – Giurgiulești";

- "Tabaky – Myrny";

- "Vynohradivka – Vulcănești";

- "Maloyaroslavets – Ceadîr-Lunga 1";

- "Serpneve – Basarabeasca";

- "Novi Troyany – Ceadîr-Lunga";

- "Starokozache – Tudora";

- "Orlivka – Isaccea".

To cross the border at these checkpoints, registration in eCherha is required for both buses and trucks.

Given the limited capacity of the road leading to these checkpoints from Odesa, please allow extra time to reach these checkpoints. - the post says.

Also, alternative checkpoints with Moldova in Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions, which operate in an enhanced mode, are available for buses and trucks.

Please follow the latest information, as the situation may change. We will inform you about all updates. - emphasized in the post.

Recall

In the Odesa region, bus passage is being launched through two checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, which previously operated only for passenger cars. This will allow for quick adjustment of passenger routes and reduction of the load on individual directions, and the number of buses that can be processed at the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci" checkpoint has also been increased.