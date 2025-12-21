Updated conditions for crossing the border with Moldova and Romania in Odesa region: what you need to know

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
09:49 AM • 3984 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 9276 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 24729 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 53374 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 58149 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 38836 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 34825 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 35764 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 39839 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26796 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.8m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM • 18609 views
Attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers: NYT names main goal of Ukraine's special operationsDecember 21, 02:17 AM • 4572 views
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operationDecember 21, 04:30 AM • 7696 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 12783 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast07:15 AM • 10099 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 31023 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 58149 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 100884 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 73174 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 81142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 12460 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 14165 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 26499 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 42237 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 32568 views
Actual
The Guardian
Social network
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Updated conditions for crossing the border with Moldova and Romania in Odesa region: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

International passenger and cargo carriers can cross the border with Moldova and Romania through checkpoints in Odesa region. Access is via the M-15 highway ("Odesa – Reni"), but due to the limited capacity of the road, additional time should be factored in.

Updated conditions for crossing the border with Moldova and Romania in Odesa region: what you need to know

Today, international passenger and cargo carriers can cross the border with Moldova and Romania through checkpoints in the Odesa region. Access to them is via the M-15 highway ("Odesa – Reni"). This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

This includes, in particular, the following checkpoints:

- "Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne";

- "Reni – Giurgiulești";

- "Tabaky – Myrny";

- "Vynohradivka – Vulcănești";

- "Maloyaroslavets – Ceadîr-Lunga 1";

- "Serpneve – Basarabeasca";

- "Novi Troyany – Ceadîr-Lunga";

- "Starokozache – Tudora";

- "Orlivka – Isaccea".

To cross the border at these checkpoints, registration in eCherha is required for both buses and trucks.

Given the limited capacity of the road leading to these checkpoints from Odesa, please allow extra time to reach these checkpoints.

- the post says.

Also, alternative checkpoints with Moldova in Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions, which operate in an enhanced mode, are available for buses and trucks.

Please follow the latest information, as the situation may change. We will inform you about all updates.

- emphasized in the post.

Recall

In the Odesa region, bus passage is being launched through two checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, which previously operated only for passenger cars. This will allow for quick adjustment of passenger routes and reduction of the load on individual directions, and the number of buses that can be processed at the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci" checkpoint has also been increased.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineAuto
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Moldova
Odesa