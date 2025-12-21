$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 15278 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 18320 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 32602 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 60892 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 66660 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 41671 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36399 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 37471 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 42109 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Publications
Exclusives
Hourly power outage schedules will be applied in most regions tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On December 22, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for household consumers in most regions of Ukraine, and power restrictions for industrial consumers. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

Hourly power outage schedules will be applied in most regions tomorrow

In most regions of Ukraine on Monday, December 22, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for household consumers, and power limitations for industrial consumers. This was reported by "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Tomorrow, December 22, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

"The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region," Ukrenergo added.

Most Ukrainians named Russian strikes as the cause of power outages - KIIS poll15.12.25, 11:40 • 3252 views

The company also appealed to Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly when it becomes available according to the schedule.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine