Hourly power outage schedules will be applied in most regions tomorrow

In most regions of Ukraine on Monday, December 22, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for household consumers, and power limitations for industrial consumers. This was reported by "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

"The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region," Ukrenergo added.

The company also appealed to Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly when it becomes available according to the schedule.

