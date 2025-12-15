Most Ukrainians named Russian strikes as the cause of power outages - KIIS poll

More than 57% of Ukrainians believe that the reason for the power outage is Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Another 29% blame the Ukrainian authorities for this, UNN reports with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. It involved 547 respondents aged 18 and older - this survey took place in all areas controlled by the government of Ukraine.

29% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian authorities have not taken sufficient measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.

According to a KMIS survey, almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - the same number oppose peace without guarantees.