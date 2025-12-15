$42.190.08
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
07:53 AM • 5036 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 7692 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 11405 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 19826 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 29570 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 26622 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
December 14, 12:56 PM • 36354 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 52503 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Most Ukrainians named Russian strikes as the cause of power outages - KIIS poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Most Ukrainians named Russian strikes as the cause of power outages - KIIS poll

Most Ukrainians named Russian strikes as the cause of power outages - KIIS poll

Details

Details

29% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian authorities have not taken sufficient measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.

Recall

Recall

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Ukraine