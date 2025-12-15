Most Ukrainians named Russian strikes as the cause of power outages - KIIS poll
Kyiv • UNN
More than 57% of Ukrainians consider Russian strikes to be the cause of power outages, while 29% blame the Ukrainian authorities. The KIIS poll was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025.
Details
The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. It involved 547 respondents aged 18 and older - this survey took place in all areas controlled by the government of Ukraine.
29% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian authorities have not taken sufficient measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.
Recall
