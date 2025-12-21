$42.340.00
Rubrics
Zelenskyy: Europe's decision to provide 90 billion euros is a financial security guarantee for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the allocation of a 90 billion euro interest-free loan to Ukraine for two years is a real financial security guarantee. The funds will be disbursed at 45 billion euros annually for two years and will be repaid from Russian assets.

Zelenskyy: Europe's decision to provide 90 billion euros is a financial security guarantee for Ukraine

The allocation of a 90 billion euro interest-free loan to Ukraine for two years is a real financial security guarantee. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, writes UNN.

Details

"We are concluding this historic week for Ukraine, a significant diplomatic week. The main thing is that we have secured 90 billion euros for Ukraine for two years. This is the key result of December, and in many ways, an important result for the entire year," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it is important that Russian assets in Europe remain blocked.

"Ukraine will receive at least 45 billion euros annually for the next two years. And these funds can only be returned at the expense of Russian funds: Russia must pay for its war. 90 billion euros is a completely real financial security guarantee for everyone in Ukraine. I thank the leaders of Europe: António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, all the leaders of the states who supported us," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Recall

The European Council decided to allocate 90 billion euros in funding to Ukraine for 2026-2027. The funds will be based on EU borrowing without the use of Russian assets and without the involvement of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine