Where is the best place to put a Christmas tree to avoid fires and maintain a festive mood?

Incorrect placement of the Christmas tree can not only spoil the mood but also be life-threatening. At first glance, this is a trifle that does not matter, but incorrect placement can cause a fire and early shedding of the Christmas tree. How to prevent typical mistakes and preserve the holiday atmosphere - UNN will tell.

Best places for a Christmas tree

It is best to place the Christmas tree in cool places where you can control the temperature, approximately 15-18 degrees. For example, near an inner wall where there are no direct sunlight rays. It is better to avoid places near passages so as not to touch the Christmas tree, as this can provoke the shedding of needles. To ensure and, as much as possible, prolong the fresh appearance of the Christmas tree, it is important not to forget about timely care. It is worth trimming the Christmas tree before installation, and remember that the tree needs up to 4 liters of water per day. Also, do not add chemicals such as aspirin or flower additives, they can have the opposite effect of what is expected and cause the development of mold and bacteria.

Where you absolutely cannot put a Christmas tree

The most common mistake is to place the Christmas tree near heat sources. People, striving for a cozy atmosphere, often place the Christmas tree near a fireplace, heater, or radiators. However, most do not know that heat and direct sunlight accelerate the evaporation of moisture, so the tree does not absorb enough moisture, which causes early needle drop. Even placing the Christmas tree near south-facing windows is also dangerous for the Christmas tree, as it receives direct sunlight. Also, the close proximity of the Christmas tree to warm objects often causes fires, so you need to be extremely careful and avoid such places.