Where is the best place to put a Christmas tree to avoid fires and maintain a festive mood?

Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM
December 21, 09:49 AM • 18870 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM
December 21, 09:21 AM • 21203 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM
December 20, 05:28 PM • 35448 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
December 20, 05:18 PM
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 63426 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
December 20, 05:00 PM • 69319 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM
December 20, 04:36 PM • 42799 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36803 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
December 20, 11:29 AM • 38211 views
In Russia, the "ground sank" again: this time along with the main gas pipeline
December 20, 10:44 AM
December 20, 10:44 AM • 43240 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISW
December 21, 08:42 AM
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space
December 21, 09:37 AM
Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligence
December 21, 10:37 AM
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean Wind
01:13 PM
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
02:01 PM
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
December 20, 06:00 PM
Moving with pets: what you should know
December 20, 06:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 05:00 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:21 PM
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 108711 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:39 AM
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 79395 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Romania
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
December 20, 07:10 PM
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
December 20, 06:35 PM
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
December 20, 03:32 PM
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
December 20, 01:40 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
December 19, 05:00 PM
Where is the best place to put a Christmas tree to avoid fires and maintain a festive mood?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Incorrect placement of a Christmas tree can cause a fire and early needle shedding. Avoid warm places and direct sunlight, choose cool areas, and ensure adequate watering.

Where is the best place to put a Christmas tree to avoid fires and maintain a festive mood?

Incorrect placement of the Christmas tree can not only spoil the mood but also be life-threatening. At first glance, this is a trifle that does not matter, but incorrect placement can cause a fire and early shedding of the Christmas tree. How to prevent typical mistakes and preserve the holiday atmosphere - UNN will tell.

Best places for a Christmas tree

It is best to place the Christmas tree in cool places where you can control the temperature, approximately 15-18 degrees. For example, near an inner wall where there are no direct sunlight rays. It is better to avoid places near passages so as not to touch the Christmas tree, as this can provoke the shedding of needles. To ensure and, as much as possible, prolong the fresh appearance of the Christmas tree, it is important not to forget about timely care. It is worth trimming the Christmas tree before installation, and remember that the tree needs up to 4 liters of water per day. Also, do not add chemicals such as aspirin or flower additives, they can have the opposite effect of what is expected and cause the development of mold and bacteria.

Where you absolutely cannot put a Christmas tree

The most common mistake is to place the Christmas tree near heat sources. People, striving for a cozy atmosphere, often place the Christmas tree near a fireplace, heater, or radiators. However, most do not know that heat and direct sunlight accelerate the evaporation of moisture, so the tree does not absorb enough moisture, which causes early needle drop. Even placing the Christmas tree near south-facing windows is also dangerous for the Christmas tree, as it receives direct sunlight. Also, the close proximity of the Christmas tree to warm objects often causes fires, so you need to be extremely careful and avoid such places.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyLife hack
New Year
Heating