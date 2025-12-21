$42.340.00
Unknown drone with a parachute found in a forest in Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A drone, approximately two meters wide and equipped with a parachute, was found in a forest near the Romanian commune of Lerești. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of its appearance and origin.

Unknown drone with a parachute found in a forest in Romania

On December 21, a drone that had fallen among trees was discovered in a wooded area near the commune of Lerești in the Romanian county of Argeș. Police have launched an investigation to determine its origin and the circumstances of its appearance. This was reported by News.ro, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, the drone was found by a man while he was out hunting.

Today, December 21, 2025, at about 10:40 AM, the Câmpulung municipality police received a phone call from a 49-year-old man from the commune of Lerești, Argeș county, who was participating in an organized hunt, stating that a flying object, possibly a drone, had been found fallen among trees in the wooded area on Mount Strimtu, Lerești commune.

- the Argeș County Police reported.

The discovery was recorded on Mount Strimtu, in the territory of Lerești commune. A police crew promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and took safety measures to avoid risks to people and property.

According to News.ro sources, it was a large drone, about two meters wide. A parachute was attached to the apparatus, and the drone itself was in an intact condition. It is also noted that the device does not resemble a civilian one.

The Europol police union released photos of the drone and stated that an "improvised device" was attached to it.

It is unknown whether the drone is related to the conflict in Ukraine; it is definitely known that it was not used by the military from the NATO base in the area.

- the union reported.

The police informed the authorized institutions to conduct special checks. The nature of the drone, as well as the circumstances and path of its entry into this area, are currently being established.

Recall

New cases of leprosy have been detected in Croatia and Romania, with an "imported case" in Croatia involving a Nepalese worker, and two confirmed and two suspected cases among massage parlor workers in Romania. Doctors assure that the disease responds well to antibiotic treatment, and there is no risk of widespread transmission.

