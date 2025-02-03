Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.
A powerful 6. 8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.
The 7. 1 magnitude earthquake in the mountainous region of Tibet killed 106 people and injured 174. The disaster damaged nearly 3,000 homes and was felt in neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and northern India.
A 7. 1 magnitude earthquake in Tibet killed 95 people and injured 130 others. More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, and aftershocks were felt in Nepal and India.
A 7. 1-magnitude earthquake in the holy city of Shigajie has killed 53 people and injured 62 others. Chinese authorities have launched a large-scale rescue operation in the region, where power and water have been cut off.
The 7. 1-magnitude earthquake in Dingzhi County killed 32 people and injured 38 others. Rescue operations are ongoing in the region, where the disaster caused serious damage.
A 7. 1 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Himalayas, killing at least 9 people in the Tibetan city of Shigadze. The tremors were felt in Nepal, India, and Bhutan, and rescue operations are ongoing.
In the Nilgiris region of South India, environmentalists are trying to restore natural forests destroyed by tea plantations. Industrial tea cultivation has destroyed 70% of local forests and meadows over 200 years.
Six migrants were killed and ten wounded in a shooting by a military patrol in Mexico. The incident occurred during an attempt to stop a group of 33 migrants who were trying to flee in a pickup truck.
Two days of heavy rains in Nepal have led to large-scale flooding and landslides. More than a thousand homes were flooded in the capital Kathmandu, killing several dozen people. Scientists attribute intense natural disasters to climate change.
Heavy rains in Nepal have caused floods and landslides that have killed at least 100 people. Rescuers evacuated more than 3,000 people, thousands of homes were flooded, and many roads were blocked.
According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, the rhino population has been declining significantly due to uncontrolled hunting.
A group of climbers got caught in a severe thunderstorm on Mount Shelda in Svaneti. One died after falling from a cliff, three were evacuated by helicopter, and rescuers are looking for the fourth.
The helicopter crashed in the mountains northwest of Kathmandu. Among the dead were four Chinese citizens and one Nepali pilot. The rescue operation was carried out with the involvement of police and military.
In the early twentieth century, there were about 100,000 tigers in the wild. Today, this number is less than four thousand. It is believed that the number of these animals in captivity is higher than in the wild.
A Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people on board. The only survivor was the pilot, who was injured. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend.
The controversial spiritual leader, who followers believe is the reincarnation of the Buddha, has been accused of mistreating underage believers. He spent years on the run before Nepalese officials arrested him in January.
Russia has significantly intensified its campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries from Central African countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda, to participate in the war against Ukraine, offering them cash payments, monthly allowances, health insurance and Russian passports.
Sri Lanka is planning to send a delegation to russia to investigate hundreds of its citizens who were recruited into the russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.
The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limit the number of permits to climb Mount Everest and other mountains, as well as to take measures to dispose of waste and preserve the mountain environment.
Today, on May 1, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world are joining various events to mark World Rhino Day. Today, more than 11 thousand rhinos live throughout Africa
Russia actively promotes and tries to recruit foreign nationals, including migrant workers, to its armed forces to fight in the war against Ukraine, offering financial incentives such as a monthly salary of about $2,000, bonuses, Russian passports, and other benefits.
Thailand's lower house of parliament has passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage, which, if approved by the Senate and the King, will make Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize such unions.
Russia is facing difficulties in mobilizing troops, which is leading to increased agitation and recruitment of citizens from poor countries as mercenaries to fight against Ukraine, and to date Ukraine has captured more than 11,000 such mercenaries.
Ukraine has captured mercenaries from Somalia, Sierra Leone, Cuba, and Nepal, and a significant number of Indian citizens are fighting on the side of Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.
Nepal will require all climbers to wear tracking chips while climbing Mount Everest to reduce search and rescue time.
Mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal are trained at local training grounds, and are coached by russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.
India's Foreign Ministry has asked Russia for the early release of some Indians working in the Russian army as "auxiliary workers.
Russia is actively recruiting foreign mercenaries to participate in the war in Ukraine, as it is more profitable and cheaper than continuing domestic mobilization.