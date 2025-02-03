$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15320 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27834 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64420 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213255 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122328 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391565 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213672 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244182 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391565 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310426 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2834 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13862 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45021 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72016 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57121 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Nepal

News by theme

Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.

Society • February 3, 12:58 PM • 23900 views

Earthquake in Tibet: 400 rescued, search continues amid severe cold

A powerful 6. 8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.

News of the World • January 8, 06:29 AM • 22191 views

Powerful earthquake in Tibet kills more than 100 people

The 7. 1 magnitude earthquake in the mountainous region of Tibet killed 106 people and injured 174. The disaster damaged nearly 3,000 homes and was felt in neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and northern India.

News of the World • January 7, 12:17 PM • 23602 views

Death toll from Tibet earthquake reaches 95

A 7. 1 magnitude earthquake in Tibet killed 95 people and injured 130 others. More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, and aftershocks were felt in Nepal and India.

News of the World • January 7, 09:06 AM • 22693 views

Powerful earthquake in Tibet: more than 50 victims

A 7. 1-magnitude earthquake in the holy city of Shigajie has killed 53 people and injured 62 others. Chinese authorities have launched a large-scale rescue operation in the region, where power and water have been cut off.

News of the World • January 7, 07:03 AM • 24561 views

Earthquake in Tibet: the number of victims continues to grow

The 7. 1-magnitude earthquake in Dingzhi County killed 32 people and injured 38 others. Rescue operations are ongoing in the region, where the disaster caused serious damage.

News of the World • January 7, 05:00 AM • 25542 views

A powerful earthquake in the Himalayas: what is known about the consequences of the disaster

A 7. 1 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Himalayas, killing at least 9 people in the Tibetan city of Shigadze. The tremors were felt in Nepal, India, and Bhutan, and rescue operations are ongoing.

News of the World • January 7, 03:49 AM • 102272 views

Despite economic dependence on tea: “green deserts” are being revived in southern India

In the Nilgiris region of South India, environmentalists are trying to restore natural forests destroyed by tea plantations. Industrial tea cultivation has destroyed 70% of local forests and meadows over 200 years.

News of the World • November 20, 03:31 PM • 18236 views

Mexican soldiers kill 6 migrants during a shooting at the border

Six migrants were killed and ten wounded in a shooting by a military patrol in Mexico. The incident occurred during an attempt to stop a group of 33 migrants who were trying to flee in a pickup truck.

News of the World • October 2, 10:31 PM • 18234 views

Devastating floods in Nepal: 200 dead, 30 missing

Two days of heavy rains in Nepal have led to large-scale flooding and landslides. More than a thousand homes were flooded in the capital Kathmandu, killing several dozen people. Scientists attribute intense natural disasters to climate change.

News of the World • September 30, 06:59 PM • 24496 views

Floods and landslides in Nepal kill at least 100 people

Heavy rains in Nepal have caused floods and landslides that have killed at least 100 people. Rescuers evacuated more than 3,000 people, thousands of homes were flooded, and many roads were blocked.

News of the World • September 29, 09:43 AM • 18170 views

September 22: World Rhino Day, Autumnal Equinox, White Chocolate Day

According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, the rhino population has been declining significantly due to uncontrolled hunting.

UNN Lite • September 22, 03:07 AM • 110159 views

Group of climbers struck by lightning in Georgia: one victim is likely

A group of climbers got caught in a severe thunderstorm on Mount Shelda in Svaneti. One died after falling from a cliff, three were evacuated by helicopter, and rescuers are looking for the fourth.

News of the World • August 11, 11:52 AM • 34266 views

Helicopter crashes in Nepal, killing five people - media

The helicopter crashed in the mountains northwest of Kathmandu. Among the dead were four Chinese citizens and one Nepali pilot. The rescue operation was carried out with the involvement of police and military.

News of the World • August 7, 05:40 PM • 25220 views

July 29: International Tiger Day, Day of Socio-Cultural Diversity and Anti-Discrimination

In the early twentieth century, there were about 100,000 tigers in the wild. Today, this number is less than four thousand. It is believed that the number of these animals in captivity is higher than in the wild.

UNN Lite • July 29, 03:03 AM • 105917 views

Airplane crash kills 18 in Nepal

A Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people on board. The only survivor was the pilot, who was injured. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Society • July 25, 01:36 AM • 21809 views

Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan to attend the SCO summit: Putin will also be there

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend.

News of the World • July 2, 08:01 AM • 18995 views

Nepal condemns "Buddha Boy" for child sexual abuse

The controversial spiritual leader, who followers believe is the reincarnation of the Buddha, has been accused of mistreating underage believers. He spent years on the run before Nepalese officials arrested him in January.

Society • June 25, 07:45 PM • 25017 views

Africans for $2200: Russia intensifies mercenary recruitment for the war against Ukraine

Russia has significantly intensified its campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries from Central African countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda, to participate in the war against Ukraine, offering them cash payments, monthly allowances, health insurance and Russian passports.

War • May 28, 12:46 PM • 20605 views

Sri Lanka to send a delegation to russia to investigate its own citizens who were recruited for the war in Ukraine

Sri Lanka is planning to send a delegation to russia to investigate hundreds of its citizens who were recruited into the russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.

News of the World • May 16, 02:03 PM • 27579 views

Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limit the number of permits to climb Mount Everest and other mountains, as well as to take measures to dispose of waste and preserve the mountain environment.

News of the World • May 4, 11:42 AM • 27206 views

Rhino Protection Day, School Principals' Day, Spring and Labor Day. What else can be celebrated on May 1

Today, on May 1, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world are joining various events to mark World Rhino Day. Today, more than 11 thousand rhinos live throughout Africa

UNN Lite • May 1, 03:03 AM • 137855 views

For 2.2 thousand dollars and a Russian passport: how Russia recruits foreigners for the war with Ukraine

Russia actively promotes and tries to recruit foreign nationals, including migrant workers, to its armed forces to fight in the war against Ukraine, offering financial incentives such as a monthly salary of about $2,000, bonuses, Russian passports, and other benefits.

War • April 15, 01:13 PM • 21305 views

Thai Parliament legalizes same-sex marriage

Thailand's lower house of parliament has passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage, which, if approved by the Senate and the King, will make Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize such unions.

Society • March 27, 11:05 PM • 34090 views

Russia has intensified campaigning among citizens of third world countries

Russia is facing difficulties in mobilizing troops, which is leading to increased agitation and recruitment of citizens from poor countries as mercenaries to fight against Ukraine, and to date Ukraine has captured more than 11,000 such mercenaries.

War • March 15, 10:38 AM • 27159 views

Ukraine has captured mercenaries from 4 countries

Ukraine has captured mercenaries from Somalia, Sierra Leone, Cuba, and Nepal, and a significant number of Indian citizens are fighting on the side of Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

War • March 15, 10:24 AM • 31026 views

Nepal to require all Everest climbers to wear tracking chip

Nepal will require all climbers to wear tracking chips while climbing Mount Everest to reduce search and rescue time.

News of the World • March 3, 04:05 AM • 34681 views

russia is actively bringing mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal to the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

Mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal are trained at local training grounds, and are coached by russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

War • March 1, 05:32 PM • 31590 views

India asks Russia to release its citizens from the army who are "on auxiliary work" there

India's Foreign Ministry has asked Russia for the early release of some Indians working in the Russian army as "auxiliary workers.

News of the World • February 23, 12:42 PM • 22123 views

russia recruits mercenaries abroad due to high cost of mobilization in the country - intelligence

Russia is actively recruiting foreign mercenaries to participate in the war in Ukraine, as it is more profitable and cheaper than continuing domestic mobilization.

War • February 13, 05:04 PM • 23024 views