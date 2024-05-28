Africans for $2200: Russia intensifies mercenary recruitment for the war against Ukraine

Russia has significantly intensified its campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries for the war against Ukraine, in particular, manpower from Central Africa. UNN reports this with reference to the GUR.

The aggressor state of Russia has significantly intensified its campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries for the war against Ukraine: it is recruiting manpower in Central Africa, in particular in Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda. A specially created unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense is recruiting Africans to participate in "meat" assaults on Ukrainian soil - the statement said.

The DIU reports that mercenaries are lured with a $2,000 start-up payment for signing a contract, promised a $2,200 monthly allowance, medical insurance, and a Russian passport for the soldier and his family members.

In addition, the intelligence remindedthat earlier mercenaries from Nepal, recruited by Moscow for the war against Ukraine, deserted the occupation army en masse due to numerous losses and the cruel treatment of Russian field commanders.