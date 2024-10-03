Mexican soldiers kill 6 migrants during a shooting at the border

Mexican soldiers killed six migrants during a shooting on a highway near the border. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Six migrants were killed and ten others were injured in the shooting. The Mexican Ministry of Defense said the incident occurred during an attempt by a military patrol to stop a group of migrants who were trying to flee in a pickup truck.

According to the agency, a patrol traveling on a highway near the town of Uistla, about 40 kilometers from Tapachula, opened fire on a group of 33 migrants, including citizens of Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India and Pakistan. The migrants were trying to escape from the patrol in a pickup truck.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the shooting killed six people and injured ten others.

