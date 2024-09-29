At least 22 people were killed in Mexico during the storm “John”

Residents of southwestern Mexico evacuated their homes on Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane John, which devastated the Pacific coast for a week. Floods and landslides have killed at least 22 people. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In Guerrero, the hardest-hit state and one of the poorest in Mexico, local media reported 18 deaths, many of them victims of landslides that destroyed homes. In the south, in Oaxaca, three deaths were reported, and another child died in a river in the northern state of Michoacán.

“John quickly developed into a powerful hurricane before making landfall in Guerrero. The storm then dissipated but re-formed over the sea, bringing heavy rains and flooding along the coast to the north.

On Friday, the storm began to weaken and is no longer considered active.

The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado, shared on social media photos of rescue operations in the large resort city of Acapulco, where rescuers are conducting rescue operations by boat, jet ski and helicopter to help the victims.

Residents who evacuated flooded areas by boat and surfboard called on authorities to provide aid as the city, which is still recovering from a devastating 2023 hurricane, faces a second disaster in less than a year.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that access to the airport has been restored, and the authorities continue to distribute aid to the victims.

Hurricane Helene has already claimed 44 lives in the United States