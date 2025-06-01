$41.530.00
Drone attack: russia reports aviation equipment burning in five regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3166 views

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation confirmed the attack by Ukrainian drones. As a result of the launch of FPV drones from a nearby territory to the airfields, aviation equipment caught fire.

Drone attack: russia reports aviation equipment burning in five regions

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the attack of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on the regions of Russia. This was reported by the press service of the department, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the defense department of the aggressor country, at military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions, all attacks were repelled.

In the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, as a result of the launch of FPV drones from the territory in the immediate vicinity of the airfields, several units of aviation equipment caught fire

 – stated in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

They also added: there were no casualties as a result of the strikes.

Let us remind you

In Russia, strategic aviation massively caught fire. This happened as a result of a large-scale SBU special operation called "Pavutina".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

Also, UNN reported that as a result of the attack, shares of Russian companies sharply depreciated. At the same time, the US initially confirmed, and then denied awareness of the operation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
