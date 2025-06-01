Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

From June 1, a number of important changes come into force in Ukraine, in particular, the limits on transfers from card to card will be reduced, conscripts who had the status of "limited fit" must undergo a re-examination by the Military Medical Commission, and the prices for passing a technical inspection for cars will also increase. UNN will tell you more about all these and other changes.

Limits on transfers from card to card

From June 1, a number of Ukrainian banks are preparing to reduce the limits on money transfers from card to card to UAH 100,000 from the current UAH 150,000.

Despite the abolition of the relevant restrictions by the National Bank of Ukraine from April 1, 2025, the memorandum on ensuring the transparency of the functioning of the payment services market, signed by more than 50 banks and financial institutions, remains in force.

According to the memorandum, from February 1, 2025, clients of signatory banks with "medium" and "low" risk levels will be able to transfer UAH 150,000 per month, and from June 1, the limit will be set at UAH 100,000 per month. For clients with a "high" risk level, the limit is UAH 50,000

In a comment to UNN, economic expert Oleg Pendzin explained who should worry about the limits on transfers from card to card, and who should not.

"This will not affect officially registered entrepreneurs or sole proprietors in any way. It will also not affect the average Ukrainian," Pendzin said.

New technical inspection tariffs

On May 19, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers came into force, according to which new rules for mandatory technical control (OTC) of vehicles began to operate.

The key innovation is the approval of mandatory video recording of the technical inspection process. That is, the entire course of inspection of the vehicle's design and technical condition must be recorded on video continuously.

It should be noted that with the beginning of martial law, video recording was not carried out for some time.

Among other obligations is the creation of photographs of the vehicle from all sides.

From June 1, the prices for passing a technical inspection will increase, depending on the category of vehicle:

for cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons - the price will increase from 1050 to 1700 hryvnias;

for buses and trucks over 3.5 tons, the price will increase from 1,500 to 2,300 hryvnias;

also an increase to 2300 hryvnias for trailers and motorcycles (depending on the category);

the cost of the MSTC (international technical inspection certificate) marking service will increase - from 300 to 500 hryvnias.

Passing the Military Medical Commission for "limited fit"

In March last year, a law came into force, according to which the status of "limited fit" was abolished in Ukraine for conscripts. The law introduced only two statuses: "fit" and "unfit" for military service.

In May last year, the Ministry of Defense, by its order, determined the list of diseases according to which the fitness status of a conscript for military service would be established.

According to the order, the military medical examination will determine the fitness for military service of conscripts, servicemen, persons liable for military service and reservists, establish the causal relationship between diseases, injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) and military service, and determine the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation and assistance to servicemen.

According to the order, diseases are recognized according to which a person liable for military service can be recognized as:

fit for military service;

unfit for military service with exclusion from the register;

fit for service in military units of support, TCC and SP, VVNUs, training centers, institutions (establishments), medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, security units;

unfit for military service with re-examination in 6-12 months;

requires exemption from performing official duties for a certain number of calendar days; leave for treatment due to illness for a certain number of calendar days; leave for treatment after injury (contusion, trauma or mutilation) for a certain number of calendar days; treatment in a healthcare facility (institution) for a period of at least a certain number of calendar days.

The law obliged the former category of "limited fit" to undergo a repeated military medical examination by February 4.

In February, the Verkhovna Rada extended the term for passing the Military Medical Commission for "limited fit". According to Law No. 4235-IX, Ukrainians aged 25 to 60 who have been recognized as "limited fit" for military service must undergo a repeated medical examination by June 5 to determine their fitness for military service.

This rule does not apply to persons with disabilities. Citizens can apply to the TCC and SP themselves to receive a summons to the Military Medical Commission, or apply for it through the electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service and reservist (application "Reserve+").

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reported that in Ukraine, among citizens who are limited fit for military service and are undergoing a repeated military medical commission (MMC), 99% are recognized as fit.

National multi-subject test

On May 14, the National Multi-Subject Test started in Ukraine. According to the calendar plan for the organization and conduct of the NMT this year, approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, testing will take place during the main and additional sessions.

The main sessions are held from May 14 to June 25. NMT participants take tests in four subjects: three compulsory subjects - Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine, as well as one subject of their choice - Ukrainian literature, foreign language, biology, physics, chemistry or geography.

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment reported that in 2024, 14.4% of participants did not pass the NMT. Mathematics turned out to be the most difficult subject for applicants, and the English language collected the most 200-pointers.

Paid services in "Diia"

From June 1, document sharing in the "Diia" application will become the first officially monetized service - banks and financial institutions will pay for the opportunity to receive electronic copies of passports and other documents of clients. This is the beginning of the transition of the digital state platform to a business model focused on self-financing.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also plans to make two more services commercial - "Diia.Signature" for business and the Diia.OAuth electronic identification system.

