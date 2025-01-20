“Limitedly fit” must undergo a medical examination by February 4: what you need to know

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103033 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111032 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113590 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104597 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138291 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103861 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123074 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118236 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59783 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158961 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38672 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118236 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123074 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141270 views
Actual
“Limitedly fit” must undergo a medical examination by February 4: what you need to know

“Limitedly fit” must undergo a medical examination by February 4: what you need to know

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 195053 views

The Law abolished the status of “limitedly fit” and introduces only two statuses: “fit” and ‘unfit’. Persons liable for military service must undergo a second medical examination by February 4, otherwise they will be fined up to UAH 25,500.

Starting May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The VLC must be passed by February 4 inclusive, otherwise conscripts may receive considerable fines, UNN reports

"Fit"/"unfit"

The Law No. 3621-IX "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection", which entered into force on May 4, 2024, abolished the statuses of "restrictedly fit for military service" and "unfit for military service in peacetime, restrictedly fit in wartime" and introduced only two statuses: "fit" and ‘unfit’ for military service.

According to the law, citizens of Ukraine who were recognized as partially fit for military service before the law came into force must undergo a second medical examination within nine months to determine their fitness for military service, i.e. by February 4. 

Earlier, UNN reported that in May last year, the Ministry of Defense issued an order defining a list of diseases that will be used to determine the status of fitness for military service.

According to the order, the military medical examination will determine the fitness for military service of conscripts, servicemen, persons liable for military service and reservists, establish the causal relationship of diseases, injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) with military service and determine the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation and assistance to servicemen.

The order recognizes the diseases for which a person liable for military service can be recognized:

  • fit for military service with exclusion from the register, fit for service in military support units, TCC and JV, higher education institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, security units;
    • unfit for military service, unfit for military service  with a review in 6 to 12 months (the decision is made during martial law);
      • requires exemption from duty for a certain number of calendar days; sick leave for a certain number of calendar days; leave for treatment after injury (contusion, trauma or mutilation) for a certain number of calendar days; treatment in a health care facility (institution) for a period of at least a certain number of calendar days;
        • temporarily unfit for military training (the resolution is adopted in respect of persons liable for military service and reservists called up for training); “temporarily unfit” for military service (specify the date of the re-examination).

          What diseases can be mobilized? The Ministry of Defense has defined a list of03.05.24, 15:54 • 26003 views

          However, in November, the Ministry of Justice registered an order of the Ministry of Defense that amends the regulations of military medical commissions. In particular, the order stipulates that those unfit for military service will not be removed from the register and will remain in the register of persons liable for military service.

          Unfit for military service will not be removed from the register - Order of the Ministry of Defense27.11.24, 15:28 • 16015 views

          How to pass the VLC 

          In accordance with the "Rules of Military Registration" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists must arrive at the CCC within the time limits specified in mobilization orders, summonses, orders, respectively, for military registration and determination of assignment for a special period, registration of military registration documents, medical examination, referral for training to obtain or improve a military specialty, call-up for military service or for training (testing) and special 

          Image

          A military medical examination is possible only upon a referral issued by the MCC. In order to issue a referral, the MCC must summon a person liable for military service with a summons. If there was no summons, the person liable for military service can personally apply to the MCC for a referral to the VLC. 

          In addition, the resolution of the Military Qualification Commission on the degree of fitness for military service during martial law is valid for 1 year, so persons liable for military service need to update their medical information annually. 

          Fines 

          Failure to comply with the norm on timely completion of the MTE is a violation of the rules of military registration or legislation on defense, mobilization preparation and mobilization. 

          According to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine (CAO), a fine of UAH 17 thousand to 25.5 thousand may be imposed for this. 

          If a person with a "limited fitness" status does not undergo a second examination by February 5, the electronic military registration document in Reserve+ will remain unchanged. However, if the MCC sends a call for a second examination and the person liable for military service fails to comply with the terms of the call, the status "wanted" will be displayed in Reserve+.

          Fines for 17-year-old boys who fail to register on time: what MPs say and what the bill says09.01.25, 20:48 • 29171 view

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyHealthPublications
          ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
          ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
          ukraineUkraine

          Contact us about advertising