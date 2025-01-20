“Limitedly fit” must undergo a medical examination by February 4: what you need to know

Starting May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The VLC must be passed by February 4 inclusive, otherwise conscripts may receive considerable fines, UNN reports.

"Fit"/"unfit"

The Law No. 3621-IX "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection", which entered into force on May 4, 2024, abolished the statuses of "restrictedly fit for military service" and "unfit for military service in peacetime, restrictedly fit in wartime" and introduced only two statuses: "fit" and ‘unfit’ for military service.

According to the law, citizens of Ukraine who were recognized as partially fit for military service before the law came into force must undergo a second medical examination within nine months to determine their fitness for military service, i.e. by February 4.

Earlier, UNN reported that in May last year, the Ministry of Defense issued an order defining a list of diseases that will be used to determine the status of fitness for military service.

According to the order, the military medical examination will determine the fitness for military service of conscripts, servicemen, persons liable for military service and reservists, establish the causal relationship of diseases, injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) with military service and determine the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation and assistance to servicemen.

The order recognizes the diseases for which a person liable for military service can be recognized:

fit for military service with exclusion from the register, fit for service in military support units, TCC and JV, higher education institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, security units;

unfit for military service, unfit for military service with a review in 6 to 12 months (the decision is made during martial law);

requires exemption from duty for a certain number of calendar days; sick leave for a certain number of calendar days; leave for treatment after injury (contusion, trauma or mutilation) for a certain number of calendar days; treatment in a health care facility (institution) for a period of at least a certain number of calendar days;

temporarily unfit for military training (the resolution is adopted in respect of persons liable for military service and reservists called up for training); “temporarily unfit” for military service (specify the date of the re-examination).

However, in November, the Ministry of Justice registered an order of the Ministry of Defense that amends the regulations of military medical commissions. In particular, the order stipulates that those unfit for military service will not be removed from the register and will remain in the register of persons liable for military service.

How to pass the VLC

In accordance with the "Rules of Military Registration" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists must arrive at the CCC within the time limits specified in mobilization orders, summonses, orders, respectively, for military registration and determination of assignment for a special period, registration of military registration documents, medical examination, referral for training to obtain or improve a military specialty, call-up for military service or for training (testing) and special

A military medical examination is possible only upon a referral issued by the MCC. In order to issue a referral, the MCC must summon a person liable for military service with a summons. If there was no summons, the person liable for military service can personally apply to the MCC for a referral to the VLC.

In addition, the resolution of the Military Qualification Commission on the degree of fitness for military service during martial law is valid for 1 year, so persons liable for military service need to update their medical information annually.

Fines

Failure to comply with the norm on timely completion of the MTE is a violation of the rules of military registration or legislation on defense, mobilization preparation and mobilization.

According to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine (CAO), a fine of UAH 17 thousand to 25.5 thousand may be imposed for this.

If a person with a "limited fitness" status does not undergo a second examination by February 5, the electronic military registration document in Reserve+ will remain unchanged. However, if the MCC sends a call for a second examination and the person liable for military service fails to comply with the terms of the call, the status "wanted" will be displayed in Reserve+.

