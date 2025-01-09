Fines for 17-year-old boys who fail to register on time: what MPs say and what the bill says

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavsky, said that boys aged 17 who fail to register for military service in time may be fined, UNN reports.

We have not adopted anything new regarding administrative liability in the draft law. If the fact of an administrative offense is established and there are no circumstances that exclude administrative liability, such a person may be held administratively liable. The decision is made in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses by those bodies authorized to draw up resolutions on administrative offenses - Venislavsky said.

Today, on January 9, the Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law No. 12076 on the peculiarities of registering conscripts for military service.

The draft law states that every year from January 1 to July 31, boys who turn 18 in the year of military registration are registered as conscripts with the relevant information entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists by means of a procedure:

electronic identification and clarification of their personal data through the electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist (via Reserve+);

personal arrival at the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support with the submission of the necessary documents.

The wording for the first reading stated that if men aged 17 did not register for military service between January and July, they would be registered only after they personally arrived at the military registration and enlistment office and would be prosecuted according to the law, provided they reached the age of 18.

However, this provision was slightly rewritten for the second reading, and the final version reads as follows: citizens of Ukraine who did not register for military service between January and July are registered for military service only after the CMC.

That is, the provision on liability was removed. The deputies argued that "the provision of the draft law actually provides for the forced delivery of men to the TCC for the purpose of registering them for military service and simultaneously bringing them to justice. Such methods have already proven to be ineffective.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis in the first reading draft law No. 12093, which proposes to give citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for late updating of military registration data.