Fines for 17-year-old boys who fail to register on time: what MPs say and what the bill says

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122137 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130212 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159706 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104316 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113897 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70613 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123853 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122278 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64720 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 79114 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177059 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122278 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123853 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140853 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150061 views
Fines for 17-year-old boys who fail to register on time: what MPs say and what the bill says

Fines for 17-year-old boys who fail to register on time: what MPs say and what the bill says

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29173 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law on the peculiarities of registering conscripts for military service. For late registration, 17-year-old boys face administrative liability.

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavsky, said that boys aged 17 who fail to register for military service in time may be fined, UNN reports.

We have not adopted anything new regarding administrative liability in the draft law. If the fact of an administrative offense is established and there are no circumstances that exclude administrative liability, such a person may be held administratively liable. The decision is made in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses by those bodies authorized to draw up resolutions on administrative offenses 

- Venislavsky said.

Today, on January 9, the Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law No. 12076 on the peculiarities of registering conscripts for military service.

The draft law states that every year from January 1 to July 31, boys who turn 18 in the year of military registration are registered as conscripts with the relevant information entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists by means of a procedure:

electronic identification and clarification of their personal data through the electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist (via Reserve+);

personal arrival at the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support with the submission of the necessary documents.

The wording for the first reading stated that if men aged 17 did not register for military service between January and July, they would be registered only after they personally arrived at the military registration and enlistment office and would be prosecuted according to the law, provided they reached the age of 18.

However, this provision was slightly rewritten for the second reading, and the final version reads as follows: citizens of Ukraine who did not register for military service between January and July are registered for military service only after the CMC.

That is, the provision on liability was removed. The deputies argued that "the provision of the draft law actually provides for the forced delivery of men to the TCC for the purpose of registering them for military service and simultaneously bringing them to justice. Such methods have already proven to be ineffective.

Rada adopts law on peculiarities of military registration: what awaits women09.01.25, 11:24 • 83762 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis in the first reading draft law No. 12093, which proposes to give citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for late updating of military registration data.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising