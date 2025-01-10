Game of Thrones star may play Baylan Skoll in Star Wars

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12303 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138160 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122340 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130394 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109773 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104322 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71708 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122579 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66196 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80568 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159894 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177227 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122583 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124137 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132734 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150138 views
Game of Thrones star may play Baylan Skoll in Star Wars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 137134 views

Rory McCann is being considered for the role of Bailan Skoll in the second season of the series Ahsoka. He can replace Ray Stevenson, who passed away in 2023, and the actor's family has already approved the new casting.

Rory McCann, known for his role as The Hound in Game of Thrones, may play Baylan Skull in the next season of Star Wars: Ahsoka".

Gizmodo writes about it, UNN reports.

Beilan Skoll, a former Jedi with a mysterious purpose, appeared in the first season played by Ray Stevenson, who passed away in 2023.

The death of the actor called into question the further development of Bailan's story, but the creators of the series decided to continue the storyline.

According to The InSneider, Stevenson's family has approved the new casting. McCann is considered the perfect candidate for the role.

When viewers last saw Bailan Skoll, he was on the planet Peridia, exploring the mysterious depths of the Force. This plot remains open, and series creator Dave Filoni is working on developing it in the second season.

Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed the official information, but it is expected that the new season of Ahsoka will be the next project in the Star Wars universe after the release of the second season of Andor in 2025.

Add

The second season of Andor, a Star Wars spin-off, will be released on April 22, 2025. The new 12 episodes will conclude the story of Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) transformation from a street thief to a dedicated spy for the Rebel Alliance. The season will be structured in blocks of three episodes, each of which will reveal events that lasted three days, covering key moments of the hero's four years of life.

Recall

UNN has compiled for you the top ten most anticipated TV seriesthat are waiting for us in 2025. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

CultureUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising