Game of Thrones star may play Baylan Skoll in Star Wars

Rory McCann, known for his role as The Hound in Game of Thrones, may play Baylan Skull in the next season of Star Wars: Ahsoka".

Beilan Skoll, a former Jedi with a mysterious purpose, appeared in the first season played by Ray Stevenson, who passed away in 2023.

The death of the actor called into question the further development of Bailan's story, but the creators of the series decided to continue the storyline.

According to The InSneider, Stevenson's family has approved the new casting. McCann is considered the perfect candidate for the role.

When viewers last saw Bailan Skoll, he was on the planet Peridia, exploring the mysterious depths of the Force. This plot remains open, and series creator Dave Filoni is working on developing it in the second season.

Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed the official information, but it is expected that the new season of Ahsoka will be the next project in the Star Wars universe after the release of the second season of Andor in 2025.

