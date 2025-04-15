Russia's war against Ukraine continues according to Putin's scenario - CNN

Russia's war against Ukraine is proceeding according to the plan of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is stated in an article by CNN international observer Nick Payton Walsh, reports UNN.

He points out that the recent Russian attack on Sumy underscored "how little fruit the White House's relentless diplomacy has borne." In this context, the author recalled US President Donald Trump's reaction to the tragedy.

Trump has made similar comments before - scolding Moscow for its attack on the civilian population of Ukraine, while expressing greater sorrow over the tragedy of the war in general, rather than anger over specific massacres by the Kremlin - for example, the nine children on a playground in Kryvyi Rih the other day - the article says.

It is noted that American and Russian diplomats are now on "a carousel of Moscow's obvious intent, where many paths leave meager chances for real progress."

Why is Putin dragging his feet? Because he believes that Trump ... is interested in an easy victory, not a difficult compromise. Putin also clearly believes that this summer he will be able to win a tangible victory on the front lines that will change the dynamics of negotiations - the journalist reflects.

In his opinion, the summer for Ukraine "will be very difficult."

"Moscow has invested everything in a war in which it simply cannot afford anything but victory. Now it sees no benefit in making a deal on a frozen front line. ... Putin does not seem willing to offer even a partial pause, as he believes that Trump is helpless and will not punish him effectively for refusing this pause," the author summarizes.

US President Donald Trump called the Russian attack on Sumy a "terrible thing" and added that the Kremlin "made a mistake." Assessing the situation in general, he criticized the very fact of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. According to him, if he remained president of the United States, the Russian invasion would not have occurred.

