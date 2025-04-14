$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3282 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20865 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17236 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22275 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31391 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65287 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60943 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34142 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59698 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107042 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump confirmed that he had set a deadline for Putin to end the war, but did not specify the terms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10970 views

Donald Trump said he gave Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war in Ukraine, without naming dates. He blamed Biden and Zelensky for the war.

Trump confirmed that he had set a deadline for Putin to end the war, but did not specify the terms

US President Donald Trump gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war, but he did not announce the timing. Trump said this in the Oval Office during a meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, reports UNN.

Details

Asked if he had given Putin a deadline to cease fire in Ukraine, Trump replied: "Yes." However, he did not announce the timing.

The mistake was that they allowed the war. If Biden had been competent, and Zelenskyy too, and I'm not sure he is. We had a difficult meeting with this guy. He just kept asking for more and more. This war should never have been allowed. For 4 years, Putin didn't even mention it. As soon as the elections were rigged and I was gone, the war started. This war should not have been allowed, Biden should have stopped it, and look at Putin. I'm not saying anyone is an angel, but for 4 years it wasn't even a question 

- Trump said.

He added that Putin would not have attacked if Trump had been president.

All that needed to be done was to lower oil prices. If you lowered oil prices... Biden kept prices high because he made production impossible. By lowering prices, there would be no war. And what to do now? We have a country where 25% of the land is lost, millions dead. This is Biden's war and I'm trying to stop it. I think we'll manage 

- added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, but he also continued to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"14.04.25, 19:55 • 10742 views

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday evening that Russia has a "psychological deadline" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after he expressed frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump: Putin has a "psychological deadline" to agree to a ceasefire31.03.25, 08:46 • 22748 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
El Salvador
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
