Trump confirmed that he had set a deadline for Putin to end the war, but did not specify the terms

US President Donald Trump gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war, but he did not announce the timing. Trump said this in the Oval Office during a meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, reports UNN.

Asked if he had given Putin a deadline to cease fire in Ukraine, Trump replied: "Yes." However, he did not announce the timing.

The mistake was that they allowed the war. If Biden had been competent, and Zelenskyy too, and I'm not sure he is. We had a difficult meeting with this guy. He just kept asking for more and more. This war should never have been allowed. For 4 years, Putin didn't even mention it. As soon as the elections were rigged and I was gone, the war started. This war should not have been allowed, Biden should have stopped it, and look at Putin. I'm not saying anyone is an angel, but for 4 years it wasn't even a question - Trump said.

He added that Putin would not have attacked if Trump had been president.

All that needed to be done was to lower oil prices. If you lowered oil prices... Biden kept prices high because he made production impossible. By lowering prices, there would be no war. And what to do now? We have a country where 25% of the land is lost, millions dead. This is Biden's war and I'm trying to stop it. I think we'll manage - added Trump.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, but he also continued to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Joe Biden.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday evening that Russia has a "psychological deadline" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after he expressed frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

