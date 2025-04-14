Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 4050 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22301 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17966 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22981 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 32036 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66153 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61702 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34198 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59731 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107130 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 46700 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48715 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54710 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25705 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 9674 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 22301 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 55154 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 66153 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61702 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168331 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 26025 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21690 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23284 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25148 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27753 views
Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10717 views

Donald Trump said that Putin started the war, but also blames Zelensky and Biden for it. Trump believes that the war could have been stopped, and calls it "Biden's war".

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"

US President Donald Trump admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, but he also continued to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former President Joe Biden, UNN reports, citing CNN.

This is a war that should never have been allowed to start. Biden could have stopped it, and Zelensky should have stopped it, and Putin should never have started it. Everyone is to blame 

- Trump said in the Oval Office, sitting next to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Trump also added that "this was Biden's war, and I am trying to stop it."

Following his earlier comment that Putin started the war, Trump went on to suggest that Zelensky did the same when asked about his proposal to purchase more Patriot missile systems.

"Look, when you start a war, you need to know that you can win it, right? You don't start a war with someone who is 20 times bigger than you, and then hope that people will give you missiles," Trump said.

Let's add

US President Donald Trump has again blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Joe Biden for starting the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky explained why the ceasefire on the part of the Russian Federation is not working14.04.2025, 11:57 • 5204 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
El Salvador
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
