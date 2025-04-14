Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"

US President Donald Trump admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, but he also continued to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former President Joe Biden, UNN reports, citing CNN.

This is a war that should never have been allowed to start. Biden could have stopped it, and Zelensky should have stopped it, and Putin should never have started it. Everyone is to blame - Trump said in the Oval Office, sitting next to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Trump also added that "this was Biden's war, and I am trying to stop it."

Following his earlier comment that Putin started the war, Trump went on to suggest that Zelensky did the same when asked about his proposal to purchase more Patriot missile systems.

"Look, when you start a war, you need to know that you can win it, right? You don't start a war with someone who is 20 times bigger than you, and then hope that people will give you missiles," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump has again blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Joe Biden for starting the war in Ukraine.

