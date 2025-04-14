$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3994 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22178 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17908 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22924 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31985 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66076 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61626 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34194 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59727 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107126 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Zelensky explained why the ceasefire on the part of the Russian Federation is not working

Kyiv • UNN

 5247 views

The President of Ukraine explained why the ceasefire on the part of Russia is not working. He emphasized that Putin never wanted to end the war and called on the United States to take stronger steps to influence the Russian Federation.

Zelensky explained why the ceasefire on the part of the Russian Federation is not working

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the ceasefire is not working on the part of Russia and stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never wanted to end the war. However, Ukraine hopes for strong steps from America towards Russia. He stated this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.  

Putin cannot demand anything. This position should come not even from us, but from the United States, because the meaning of the ceasefire is unconditional. Putin cannot set any conditions for us, and we cannot set any conditions for the Russians. Although we have many conditions for them, because they came with war to our land and they are killing us here

- Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine agreed and went for this compromise. He noted that this is a compromise for Kyiv, because the Ukrainian side agreed to a ceasefire without knowing what will happen in the future, without prior security guarantees, without understanding the infrastructure of security guarantees.

What did the US do? The US stopped helping us, froze it to us and exchanged intelligence knowing that it would be very painful for us... We hear that this is a condition that it will be unblocked if Ukraine agrees to an unconditional ceasefire. What did we do? We said: we are going for an unconditional ceasefire. And here I have a question, as a president, something was blocked for me and I was told to go, otherwise we will not unblock it. I have a question: what did the US do in a mirror way towards the Russians?

- Zelenskyy said.

Trump called on Russia to "start moving" to stop the war in Ukraine11.04.25, 17:14 • 10514 views

Zelenskyy noted that nothing was blocked for the Russian side, but they were simply offered a ceasefire.

To be honest and fair, we were blocked and then offered. The Russians were offered and nothing was blocked, that is, when we talk about peace through strength, sorry, but it turns out that peace through strength works in one direction and only in ours. I believe that this is an unfair approach and therefore, to your (journalist's - ed.) question, why the ceasefire does not work - that is why it does not work. Putin never wanted to end the war, Putin did not want our independence, Putin wanted to destroy us all... The US should have taken a strong step and we still strongly hope for it and hope that there will be conditions towards Russia, and not towards Ukraine

- Zelenskyy explained.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the war can be ended on terms acceptable to both sides if Ukraine and Russia agree. The United States is currently in the process of finding these conditions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
