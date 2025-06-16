$41.450.04
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reported that on June 20, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine, except for the south. Before that, it will be warm in the country, hot in the south, and periodic rains will occur in the north.

A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop

The week will be warm, hot in the south, it will get colder on June 20 (except for the south), and periodic rains will mostly be in the north of Ukraine. This was announced on her Telegram page by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, June 17, rains with thunderstorms will pass in the central regions, in the morning - in the north, in the evening - in the east, in the south - only in the Odesa region.

The wind will be north-westerly, sometimes gusty.

The air temperature should please everyone, +21+26 degrees are expected during the day, +25+30 degrees in the south. A small cooler strip will stretch from Chernihiv region through eastern Kyiv region to Cherkasy region, +17+22 degrees

- the message says.

In Kyiv, on June 17, it will rain in the morning, probably with a thunderstorm, no significant precipitation during the day. The air temperature will be +22+24 degrees.

In general, it will be warm in Kyiv, only on June 20 and 21 it will get colder by a few degrees.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, the weather on Monday, June 16, will be warm and dry in most regions. The exception is the eastern part of the country, where short-term rains are expected, in some places with thunderstorms.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
