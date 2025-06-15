Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force

Today, June 15, the law recognizing the results of Ukrainian students' education abroad has come into force, writes UNN.

Details

In February, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 12375, according to which "citizens of Ukraine have the right to recognition of learning outcomes obtained by them through formal and/or non-formal education at educational institutions located abroad, in accordance with the procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers".

However, learning outcomes will not be recognized if they were obtained in states recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state or an occupying state.

According to the transitional provisions, the law comes into force three months from the date of its publication. On March 15, it was published in the parliamentary newspaper "Voice of Ukraine", so it comes into force today, June 15.

It should be noted that the Cabinet of Ministers had to adopt the regulatory legal acts necessary for the implementation of this law within three months from the date of publication of the law, but has not yet done so.

The draft resolution on the recognition of learning outcomes obtained abroad was under public discussion on the Ministry of Education and Science website.

According to the draft, the recognition of learning outcomes would be carried out by educational institutions of Ukraine on the basis of the principles of voluntariness, impartiality, equal access, transparency, confidentiality of information in order to ensure the continuation of full general secondary education by individuals in accordance with the state standards of Ukraine and their receipt of a corresponding document on general secondary education.

It was stipulated that the recognition of learning outcomes is carried out on the basis of an application in any form submitted to an educational institution of Ukraine by one of the parents of the person, legal representatives or an adult person independently. The application may be submitted in person or by e-mail, fax, other means of electronic communication.

The application shall be accompanied by copies of documents confirming and/or allowing the identification of the person's learning outcomes. The term for consideration of the application and the procedure for recognition based on the application and attached documents provided by the person shall not exceed twenty working days from the date of their receipt by the educational institution of Ukraine.

The author of the draft law, Serhiy Babak, pointed out that the document will provide legal grounds for the Cabinet of Ministers to develop regulations that will allow to recognize the learning outcomes of children who have gone abroad.

There is also another problem that lies outside the legal framework. We are talking about educational centers that were created after February 24 abroad, which have different statuses. For example, there are those that have the official status of a school registered by the national legislation of the country of stay. The list of these schools is known to education managers, as these educational institutions were provided with textbooks provided by our state. There are also centers of non-formal education – from weekend schools to small associations of citizens who teach schoolchildren. After the start of the full-scale invasion, from 700,000 to 1 million school-age children left Ukraine. Our task, at a minimum, is to maintain close ties with the educational system of Ukraine, so that, as we hope, they will return to us after our victory - Babak noted.

