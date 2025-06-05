$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Children-students of defenders and protectresses will receive compensation for education from the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The state will compensate the cost of education for children of deceased defenders, disabled soldiers, combatants, and other categories. The first 1000 certificates are already on their way to graduates.

Children-students of defenders and protectresses will receive compensation for education from the state

In Ukraine, the cost of contract education for the 2024/2025 academic year will be fully compensated for children of defenders. The first 1,000 certificates are already on their way to this year's bachelor's and master's graduates.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Diia.

Details

Who will receive compensation

Compensation can be received by children (up to 23 years of age):

  • of deceased defenders of Ukraine;
    • military personnel with disabilities as a result of the war;
      • participants in combat operations;
        • missing persons under special circumstances;
          • prisoners of war due to armed aggression;
            • injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity.

              What is needed for compensation

              • ID card or biometric passport in Diia;
                • verified tax number;
                  • information about the student in EDEBO and about the status of the child of a veteran of the relevant category;
                    • contract form of education in 2024/2025.

                      How to check and when to expect money 

                      Open Diia → check your data in the certificate → confirm your consent with Diia.

                      Signature within 20 days → then receive a notification about the result.

                      Funds from the state will go directly to the educational institution, and the institution will compensate students.  

                      Let us remind you

                      The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a 1.5-year project to provide one-time assistance for education for children of Ukrainian defenders in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years. Certain categories of people will receive benefits.

                      Yana Sokolivska

                      Yana Sokolivska

                      Education Finance
                      Diia (service)
                      Ukraine
