The government has changed the rules for delivering textbooks: now publishers will supply them directly to schools
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, textbooks will be delivered directly to schools from autumn, and not through regional bases, which should eliminate delays. The government also approved a new formula for payment for electronic applications.
From now on, textbooks will be delivered to Ukrainian schools directly by the publishing houses that print them. This should put an end to delays and make the process more transparent. The government has also defined a new formula for payment for electronic applications to educational materials. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The government has approved changes to the procedure for providing textbooks and manuals to educational institutions. From now on, logistics are changing: instead of several stages of delivery, textbooks will be delivered directly to schools.
Starting in 2025, textbooks (except electronic ones) and manuals (except those intended for students with special educational needs) will be delivered to educational institutions by the publishing houses that print them
Previously, publishing houses supplied textbooks only to regional book depots, from where they were delivered to schools. This approach often caused delays. The new algorithm aims to eliminate these shortcomings.
The changes also include the introduction of electronic invoices in the textbook ordering module of the AICOM system.
To increase transparency and facilitate the accounting of textbook delivery to general secondary education institutions, a new functionality is being introduced in AICOM in the textbook ordering module - electronic invoices based on the results of textbook delivery to secondary schools directly by publishing houses. The technical implementation of this solution is provided with the support of the World Bank
Training on the updated functionality will be organized for school staff responsible for receiving textbooks. Its date and format will be announced later.
At the same time, as before, manuals for children with special educational needs will be delivered to regional book depots. All educational materials must be delivered to schools no later than one month after the print run is produced. Delivery costs will be financed from the state budget.
The government has also approved a new formula for calculating the cost of interactive electronic supplements to textbooks. It is provided for by amendments to the Procedure for the use of state budget funds for national education measures.
Payment for e-supplements will include, in particular, the following types of work:
- software development;
- payment of royalties;
- technical support;
- profitability;
- other related expenses directly related to the development and operation of the e-supplement.
