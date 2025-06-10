"Energy efficiency lessons" are planned to be introduced in Ukrainian schools from September 1. 10 June 2025

$41.490.09
Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7026 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 60634 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 153519 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 112968 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 107789 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 195825 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 65257 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 53889 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178548 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100786 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 55528 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 40198 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 19865 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 33429 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 28445 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 195857 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178568 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 193387 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 179389 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242915 views
In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 12134 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 18272 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 20195 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 46337 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 58629 views
"Energy efficiency lessons" are planned to be introduced in Ukrainian schools from September 1. 10 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

From the new academic year, teachers will be able to introduce the topic of energy efficiency into the educational process. The project will help students develop energy-saving habits.

"Energy efficiency lessons" are planned to be introduced in Ukrainian schools from September 1.

Starting from September 1, "energy efficiency lessons" will begin in Ukrainian schools, which will help schoolchildren develop practical skills in the rational consumption of energy resources, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, teachers will be able to introduce the topic of energy efficiency into the educational process from the new academic year. To support this initiative, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has launched the project "Energy Efficiency Lessons", which will help students develop habits of energy saving and practical skills in the rational consumption of energy resources.

Energy efficiency is not only about saving resources. It is about our shared responsibility and the sustainability of the state. We want children to understand this value from school age and apply it in practice. Therefore, we are developing effective and convenient tools for teachers that will help integrate the topic of energy efficiency into the educational process without unnecessary burden

- said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

According to the department, more than 2,000 teachers have already been trained and are ready to pass on to schoolchildren practical skills in the rational use of energy. Teachers of grades 4-11 can join the program - you can watch webinars in recording at a convenient time on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education and Science at the link.

As part of the training sessions, teachers will learn:

  • tips on how to integrate energy efficiency into curricula without additional burden;
    • practical tools: methodological recommendations, interactive classes, scenarios for extracurricular activities;
      • answers to the most common questions regarding the organization of energy efficiency lessons.

        Also, within the project, additional teaching materials are being developed to help teachers interestingly and effectively reveal the topic of energy saving for students.

        "Energy Efficiency Lessons" is part of a broader initiative to introduce the topic of green energy into education within the LEARN project.

        Education of the future: Shmyhal spoke about how much Ukraine has invested in the knowledge, safety and development of children

        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        Education
        Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
        Ukraine
