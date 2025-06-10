"Energy efficiency lessons" are planned to be introduced in Ukrainian schools from September 1. 10 June 2025

Starting from September 1, "energy efficiency lessons" will begin in Ukrainian schools, which will help schoolchildren develop practical skills in the rational consumption of energy resources, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, teachers will be able to introduce the topic of energy efficiency into the educational process from the new academic year. To support this initiative, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has launched the project "Energy Efficiency Lessons", which will help students develop habits of energy saving and practical skills in the rational consumption of energy resources.

Energy efficiency is not only about saving resources. It is about our shared responsibility and the sustainability of the state. We want children to understand this value from school age and apply it in practice. Therefore, we are developing effective and convenient tools for teachers that will help integrate the topic of energy efficiency into the educational process without unnecessary burden - said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

According to the department, more than 2,000 teachers have already been trained and are ready to pass on to schoolchildren practical skills in the rational use of energy. Teachers of grades 4-11 can join the program - you can watch webinars in recording at a convenient time on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education and Science at the link.

As part of the training sessions, teachers will learn:

tips on how to integrate energy efficiency into curricula without additional burden;

practical tools: methodological recommendations, interactive classes, scenarios for extracurricular activities;

answers to the most common questions regarding the organization of energy efficiency lessons.

Also, within the project, additional teaching materials are being developed to help teachers interestingly and effectively reveal the topic of energy saving for students.

"Energy Efficiency Lessons" is part of a broader initiative to introduce the topic of green energy into education within the LEARN project.

