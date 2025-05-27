Education of the future: Shmyhal spoke about how much Ukraine has invested in the knowledge, safety and development of children

$41.570.06
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 14326 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 72096 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 157318 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 144154 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 158385 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 153993 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 110114 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98863 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88885 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82776 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 6384 views

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 11637 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 27630 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 49295 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 72930 views
Education of the future: Shmyhal spoke about how much Ukraine has invested in the knowledge, safety and development of children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The government is investing significant funds in Ukrainian education, including shelters in schools, school buses, and the New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform. The priority is preparing children for the challenges of the 21st century.

Education of the future: Shmyhal spoke about how much Ukraine has invested in the knowledge, safety and development of children

Education is a priority of the state, and the child should always be at the center of change. The government is investing in the safety, digitalization and competitiveness of Ukrainian education, preparing the younger generation for the challenges of the 21st century. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the conference "Education of New Ukraine" said, reports UNN.

Details

Education is one of the main priorities of the state. It is the basis of modern global changes and transformations

 - Shmyhal said.

According to him, preparing a child for life in the dynamic 21st century is the main task of school education.

It is about the ability to navigate in a turbulent information space, to learn and retrain throughout life, to be able to think critically, to ask difficult questions and to find them

- he stressed.

The task of vocational education and higher education, according to him, is to train a specialist and create a foundation for the well-being of every Ukrainian family. The Prime Minister stressed separately that we must guarantee our children competitiveness in the labor market.

Among the practical steps that have already been implemented, Shmyhal named the following:

  • for two years, the government allocated about UAH 14 billion for shelters in schools;
    • 15 underground school facilities have been built in frontline regions, and by the end of the year there will be more than 180 of them;
      • today 80% of Ukrainian schools have shelters of various types;
        • the state allocated another UAH 2.8 billion for the purchase of school buses;
          • UAH 3.4 billion was spent on subsidies within the framework of the NUS reform, and almost UAH 500 million more - on equipment for high school;
            • the educational platform "Dream", initiated by the President, is already available to thousands of schools.

              Vocational education also remains important. In addition, the government is introducing a mechanism for financing dual education - subsidies from the state and the community for training at enterprises.

              The state has allocated UAH 1 billion for these purposes. Thanks to vocational education, children get a profession and quickly enter the labor market 

              - Shmyhal said.

              Higher education is integrating into the European space, providing students with a wide choice of educational paths and a guarantee of autonomy

              - the Prime Minister added.

              The latest innovation is state grants for contract soldiers, which have already been received by about 13,000 students.

              Alona Utkina

              Alona Utkina

              SocietyPoliticsEducation
              Diia (service)
              Ukraine
              Denis Shmyhal
