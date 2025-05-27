Education of the future: Shmyhal spoke about how much Ukraine has invested in the knowledge, safety and development of children
The government is investing significant funds in Ukrainian education, including shelters in schools, school buses, and the New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform. The priority is preparing children for the challenges of the 21st century.
Education is a priority of the state, and the child should always be at the center of change. The government is investing in the safety, digitalization and competitiveness of Ukrainian education, preparing the younger generation for the challenges of the 21st century. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the conference "Education of New Ukraine" said, reports UNN.
Details
Education is one of the main priorities of the state. It is the basis of modern global changes and transformations
According to him, preparing a child for life in the dynamic 21st century is the main task of school education.
It is about the ability to navigate in a turbulent information space, to learn and retrain throughout life, to be able to think critically, to ask difficult questions and to find them
The task of vocational education and higher education, according to him, is to train a specialist and create a foundation for the well-being of every Ukrainian family. The Prime Minister stressed separately that we must guarantee our children competitiveness in the labor market.
Among the practical steps that have already been implemented, Shmyhal named the following:
- for two years, the government allocated about UAH 14 billion for
shelters in schools;
- 15 underground school facilities have been built in
frontline regions, and by the end of the year there will be more than 180 of them;
- today 80% of Ukrainian schools have shelters of various
types;
- the state allocated another UAH 2.8 billion for the purchase of
school buses;
- UAH 3.4 billion was spent on subsidies within the framework of the NUS reform,
and almost UAH 500 million more - on equipment for high school;
- the educational platform "Dream", initiated by the President, is already
available to thousands of schools.
Vocational education also remains important. In addition, the government is introducing a mechanism for financing dual education - subsidies from the state and the community for training at enterprises.
The state has allocated UAH 1 billion for these purposes. Thanks to vocational education, children get a profession and quickly enter the labor market
Higher education is integrating into the European space, providing students with a wide choice of educational paths and a guarantee of autonomy
The latest innovation is state grants for contract soldiers, which have already been received by about 13,000 students.
