NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

In 2024, 14.4% of participants did not pass the NMT. Mathematics turned out to be the most difficult subject for applicants, and English language collected the most 200-pointers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

According to the Center's calculations, 283,370 people passed the test and received results in 2024.

The exam consisted of three compulsory subjects: Ukrainian language, mathematics, history and one optional subject, including a foreign language, Ukrainian literature, biology, physics, chemistry, geography.

All tasks were in the form of computer testing, which participants completed during one day at special points. Each subject was allocated 60 minutes. The testing was preceded by mandatory registration.

40,753 participants did not pass the NMT, which refers to those who did not overcome the threshold in at least one academic subject.

In terms of breakdown, it looks like this:

Ukrainian language – 1218 people – 0.4%;

mathematics – 36,215 people – 12.8%;

history of Ukraine – 325 people – 0.1%;

biology – 196 people – 0.4%;

physics – 791 people – 10.2%;

chemistry – 261 people – 8%;

geography – 101 people – 0.2%;

Ukrainian literature – 1150 people – 2.7%;

English language – 2240 people – 2%;

German language – 49 people – 1.7%;

French language – 5 people – 1.8%;

Spanish language – 7 people – 4.9%.

Also, the results of 40 participants were canceled for non-compliance with academic integrity.

A total of 312,508 participants registered for the NMT 2024. 265,276 appeared, which is 92.18% of those registered. Temporary examination centers were created in Ukraine and 32 countries.

In Ukraine, the main stage of NMT-2025 will last from May 14 to June 25. Testing will take place in four subjects in two stages with a break.

In 2025, 312,000 participants registered for the NMT. The biggest difficulties are security, air raids, electricity supply and attempts at fraud.