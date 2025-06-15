Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15 15 June 2025

Today, June 15, Ukraine celebrates Father's Day, designed to express gratitude to men who are involved in raising children, and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15, writes UNN.

Father's Day in Ukraine

In Ukraine, as in many countries around the world, Father's Day is celebrated - an event designed to express gratitude to men who play the role of caring and responsible parents. This holiday falls on the third Sunday of June, and this year it is celebrated on June 15.

The idea of honoring fathers originated in the United States in 1910, when American Sonora Smart Dodd, who grew up with five brothers and sisters under the care of a single father, proposed establishing a special day for dads. Her initiative was supported, and in the 21st century, Father's Day has been recognized as an official holiday in many countries.

In Ukraine, the holiday was enshrined at the state level in 2019, and although it has not yet become as popular as Mother's Day, more and more people are striving to celebrate it with their families. Spending this day with dad is a great way to strengthen relationships. Joint walks, trips to nature, or even a simple phone call - all this is important to maintain family ties.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

On June 15, the international community draws attention to another important date - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). The holiday was established in 2011 on the initiative of the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization.

This day aims to draw attention to the problems of discrimination, violence and neglect of the needs of older people. According to the UN, by the middle of the 21st century, about 20% of the world's population will be older people, and this growth will be most pronounced in developing countries.

Recognizing venerable age as a social value is the main message of this day. It is important not only to support the elderly, but also to protect their rights to a dignified life and respect.

Day of the Medical Worker

On June 15, Ukrainian medics receive sincere congratulations on their professional holiday - the Day of the Medical Worker. And although the official celebration in Ukraine was postponed to July 27, according to tradition, many people continue to congratulate doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on the third Sunday of June.

The holiday dates back to 1980, and in Ukraine it was approved by a separate decree in 1994. Today, it is not only a day of honor and gratitude, but also an opportunity to remind about the importance of prevention and systematic support for public health.

On this day, charity events, educational events, and flash mobs are held throughout the country in support of the medical community, which stands guard over our lives every day.

Day of the Prophet Amos

June 15 in the Orthodox Church calendar is marked as the day of remembrance of the prophet Amos - one of the minor prophets of the Old Testament. Amos was born in the town of Tekoa, near Bethlehem, and was a simple shepherd. But God chose him for a great mission - to call the Israelites to repentance.

Amos prophesied about the threat from the Assyrians if the people did not change their sinful lives. His messages aroused outrage in the priest Amaziah, who brutally beat the prophet. Amos died from his wounds, but his prophetic words remained in the "Book of the Prophet Amos".

Day of Remembrance of St. Jerome

On the same day, another prominent saint, St. Jerome of Stridon, also known as Blessed Jerome, is honored. He was born around 340 in the town of Stridon (in modern-day Croatia or Slovenia) and was one of the most educated theologians of his time.

Jerome received a brilliant education in Rome, first became interested in secular life, but later decided to devote himself to God. He made a translation of the Holy Scriptures into Latin - the so-called Vulgate, which became canonical for the Western Church.

Having lived a significant part of his life in Bethlehem in strict asceticism, he died in 420, leaving behind a significant mark in the Christian tradition and culture.

