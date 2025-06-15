Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15 15 June 2025

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
05:00 AM • 8304 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 25859 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 47350 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 44221 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 44218 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 56775 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 48804 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 103317 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68866 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58597 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.8m/s
58%
749mm
Popular news
A missile alert has been declared across Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJune 14, 11:41 PM • 10105 views
On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US ArmyJune 15, 01:10 AM • 17543 views
The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – DeepState mapsJune 15, 01:36 AM • 10924 views
Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias02:26 AM • 10417 views
Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missing03:59 AM • 7702 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 32238 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 103596 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 166495 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 173208 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 188186 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 1506:40 AM • 1640 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 103317 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 52209 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 101627 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 81335 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15 15 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

On June 15, Ukraine celebrates Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It also honors the Day of Medical Worker, the Day of Prophet Amos, and the Day of St. Jerome.

Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15

Today, June 15, Ukraine celebrates Father's Day, designed to express gratitude to men who are involved in raising children, and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15, writes UNN.

Father's Day in Ukraine

In Ukraine, as in many countries around the world, Father's Day is celebrated - an event designed to express gratitude to men who play the role of caring and responsible parents. This holiday falls on the third Sunday of June, and this year it is celebrated on June 15.

The idea of honoring fathers originated in the United States in 1910, when American Sonora Smart Dodd, who grew up with five brothers and sisters under the care of a single father, proposed establishing a special day for dads. Her initiative was supported, and in the 21st century, Father's Day has been recognized as an official holiday in many countries.

In Ukraine, the holiday was enshrined at the state level in 2019, and although it has not yet become as popular as Mother's Day, more and more people are striving to celebrate it with their families. Spending this day with dad is a great way to strengthen relationships. Joint walks, trips to nature, or even a simple phone call - all this is important to maintain family ties.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

On June 15, the international community draws attention to another important date - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). The holiday was established in 2011 on the initiative of the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization.

This day aims to draw attention to the problems of discrimination, violence and neglect of the needs of older people. According to the UN, by the middle of the 21st century, about 20% of the world's population will be older people, and this growth will be most pronounced in developing countries.

Recognizing venerable age as a social value is the main message of this day. It is important not only to support the elderly, but also to protect their rights to a dignified life and respect.

Use of gadgets reduces the risk of dementia in older people - study21.04.25, 01:41 • 3762 views

Day of the Medical Worker

On June 15, Ukrainian medics receive sincere congratulations on their professional holiday - the Day of the Medical Worker. And although the official celebration in Ukraine was postponed to July 27, according to tradition, many people continue to congratulate doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on the third Sunday of June.

The holiday dates back to 1980, and in Ukraine it was approved by a separate decree in 1994. Today, it is not only a day of honor and gratitude, but also an opportunity to remind about the importance of prevention and systematic support for public health.

On this day, charity events, educational events, and flash mobs are held throughout the country in support of the medical community, which stands guard over our lives every day.

In Lviv, surgeons for the first time in Ukraine formed the biliary tract of an infant with the help of a robot 29.05.25, 14:41 • 2276 views

Day of the Prophet Amos

June 15 in the Orthodox Church calendar is marked as the day of remembrance of the prophet Amos - one of the minor prophets of the Old Testament. Amos was born in the town of Tekoa, near Bethlehem, and was a simple shepherd. But God chose him for a great mission - to call the Israelites to repentance.

Amos prophesied about the threat from the Assyrians if the people did not change their sinful lives. His messages aroused outrage in the priest Amaziah, who brutally beat the prophet. Amos died from his wounds, but his prophetic words remained in the "Book of the Prophet Amos".

Day of Remembrance of St. Jerome

On the same day, another prominent saint, St. Jerome of Stridon, also known as Blessed Jerome, is honored. He was born around 340 in the town of Stridon (in modern-day Croatia or Slovenia) and was one of the most educated theologians of his time.

Jerome received a brilliant education in Rome, first became interested in secular life, but later decided to devote himself to God. He made a translation of the Holy Scriptures into Latin - the so-called Vulgate, which became canonical for the Western Church.

Having lived a significant part of his life in Bethlehem in strict asceticism, he died in 420, leaving behind a significant mark in the Christian tradition and culture.

Day of the Presbyter of Stridon

Blessed Jerome of Stridon was born into a Christian family in Stridon (Dalmatia). He was educated in Rome, where he first came under the influence of secular life, but later was baptized and decided to devote himself to God. After traveling to Gaul and Syria, he settled in a monastery, where he immersed himself in the study of the Holy Scriptures and languages.

Due to church disputes, he was forced to leave the monastery, received the rank of presbyter and later moved to Rome, where he exposed the vices of the Christian community, which led to his expulsion. Settling in Bethlehem, Jerome led a strict ascetic life, engaged in theological works and translated the Bible into Latin - the Vulgate, which became canonical for the Western Church. He died in 420 in Bethlehem.

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians09.06.25, 01:41 • 30695 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureHealthUNN Lite
World Health Organization
Rome
Syria
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9