Use of gadgets reduces the risk of dementia in older people - study

Using the latest technological devices reduces the risk of dementia in older people. This is evidenced by the results of an analysis of several studies conducted by scientists from Texas, Science Alert reports, citing UNN.

Details

It is noted that despite concerns that new technologies are destroying our cognitive skills, staying technically savvy later in life can reduce the risk of brain damage. To prove this, researchers analyzed data from 57 previous studies covering over 411,000 people over 50.

Statistical analysis showed that the use of new technologies provoked a 58 percent decrease in the risk of cognitive impairment. In addition, technology users showed 26 to 34 percent lower rates of cognitive decline later in life - the article says.

The study authors suggest that encouraging older adults to use technology can be a powerful approach to strengthening cognitive health. In particular, it can help stimulate the brain, especially when it comes to learning how to use new devices and programs.

There is also the idea that technology acts as an "alarm clock" to prevent the decline of mental abilities and keeps older people more independent for longer – for example, programs that help with reminders about taking medication and visiting a doctor - the publication writes.

The authors suggest that, "it may be worth maintaining our relationship with technology as we age – and helping others do the same."

For reference

The analysis was conducted by neuropsychologist Jared Bange from the University of Texas at Austin and psychologist and neurobiologist Michael Scullin from Baylor University.

Recall

Adaptive deep brain stimulation using AI significantly reduced the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The new method personalizes therapy based on the patient's real-time brain activity.

Dementia can be prevented: lowering bad cholesterol levels can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease