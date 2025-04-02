Dementia can be prevented: lowering bad cholesterol levels can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease
A new study shows that people with low LDL levels have a 26% lower risk of dementia. Taking statins provides additional protection, especially at cholesterol levels below 70 mg/dL.
According to a new study published on Tuesday, people with lower levels of "bad cholesterol" had a 26% lower risk of developing dementia and a 28% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.
According to experts, 57 million people worldwide suffer from dementia. Their number is expected to triple by 2050. However, experts believe that half of dementia cases can be prevented.
There are two types of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol contributes to the formation of fatty deposits in the arteries and increases the risk of heart problems.
HDL cholesterol, often referred to as "good" cholesterol, clears LDL cholesterol from the arteries and returns it to the liver, where it can be broken down.
How cholesterol affects the occurrence of dementia
Last year, an international group of dementia experts stated that high levels of "bad cholesterol" are a risk factor for developing dementia.
In turn, the results of a new study published on Tuesday showed how strong the link is between these two factors. It involved almost 109,000 people.
According to research, people with lower levels of LDL cholesterol had a 26% lower risk of developing dementia and a 28% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.
The researchers add that taking statins, which help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, provides an additional protective effect. In particular, people with low LDL cholesterol who took statins had a 13% lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who did not take them.
In the study, the reduction in the risk of developing dementia was most noticeable in people with LDL cholesterol levels less than 70 mg/dL. No reduction in risk was observed in people with very low levels – less than 30 mg/dL.
According to experts from several South Korean universities, the results suggest that helping people regulate their cholesterol levels may be an effective way to slow down or prevent dementia.
The results convincingly prove that researchers should take into account LDL cholesterol levels in addition to classical approaches
According to scientists, further research is needed to find out whether increased levels of "bad" cholesterol really cause dementia, or whether it is just a risk factor.
