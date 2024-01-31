Strange cases of Alzheimer's disease transmission through a medical procedure discovered

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101327 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127946 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177739 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243838 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106160 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101067 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81958 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78608 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240471 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127950 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103485 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103645 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120381 views
Strange cases of Alzheimer's disease transmission through a medical procedure discovered

Strange cases of Alzheimer's disease transmission through a medical procedure discovered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30886 views

Rare cases of early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease may be associated with growth hormone treatment several decades earlier due to the possible transmission of beta-amyloid protein during medical procedures.

According to a new study, early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in rare cases may be associated with growth hormone treatment. 

This was reported by UNN with and references to the Economist and Nature Medicine.

Details

The study, published on January 29 in the journal Nature Medicine, provides the first evidence of drug-induced Alzheimer's disease in living people. In these cases, the early symptoms of the disease in patients may be the result of the possible transmission of the protein beta-amyloid, which is a key component of Alzheimer's disease when it forms plaques in the brain.

A new study suggests that beta-amyloid contamination may be associated with the early symptoms of dementia seen in patients in the study. The findings do not suggest that Alzheimer's disease can be contagious or spread, for example, like viral or bacterial infections, but they do raise new questions about Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases.

John Collinge, lead author of the study and director of the Institute of Prion Diseases at University College London, noted that these are really rare cases.

WHO provides recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence in medicine27.01.24, 04:06 • 49711 views

I have to emphasize that these are very rare cases, and most of them are related to medical procedures that are no longer used

 , he said at a press conference.

HelpHelp

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia worldwide. So far, two forms of the disease have been known to kill nerve cells in the brain: a common age-related, so-called sporadic variant, and a much rarer genetic form.

The syphilis bacterium already existed in America before the arrival of Europeans and had a non-venereal variant - scientists26.01.24, 05:50 • 26007 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
the-economistThe Economist
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization

