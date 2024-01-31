Strange cases of Alzheimer's disease transmission through a medical procedure discovered

According to a new study, early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in rare cases may be associated with growth hormone treatment.

Details

The study, published on January 29 in the journal Nature Medicine, provides the first evidence of drug-induced Alzheimer's disease in living people. In these cases, the early symptoms of the disease in patients may be the result of the possible transmission of the protein beta-amyloid, which is a key component of Alzheimer's disease when it forms plaques in the brain.

A new study suggests that beta-amyloid contamination may be associated with the early symptoms of dementia seen in patients in the study. The findings do not suggest that Alzheimer's disease can be contagious or spread, for example, like viral or bacterial infections, but they do raise new questions about Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases.

John Collinge, lead author of the study and director of the Institute of Prion Diseases at University College London, noted that these are really rare cases.

I have to emphasize that these are very rare cases, and most of them are related to medical procedures that are no longer used , he said at a press conference.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia worldwide. So far, two forms of the disease have been known to kill nerve cells in the brain: a common age-related, so-called sporadic variant, and a much rarer genetic form.

