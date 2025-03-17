Parades, masquerades and performances: Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated St. Patrick's Day in Ireland
Kyiv • UNN
Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.
In the Irish capital, Dublin, approximately half a million people participated in events for St. Patrick's Day. Tens of thousands of foreign tourists arrived in the country to celebrate this holiday, which is popular in many countries around the world, together with the Irish, according to the Irish Times, writes UNN.
The main parade took place in Dublin, where the theme of this year's event is adventures or "eachtraí" in Irish. The parade featured seven large-scale performances, six exhibits and 12 orchestras from Ireland, North America and Austria. There were more than 4,000 participants.
In addition, parades were held in Cork, Galway and many other cities and villages across the country.
Celebrations are also taking place around the world from Vancouver to Tokyo, as well as large-scale events in New York and Chicago.
I was extremely excited, it was a wonderful experience, it's so nice to see everyone on the streets, the whole community coming together
Also, almost eighty floats took part in this year's parade called "A More Cheerful Limerick."
It's great! Everyone is in great shape and ready to party. There was a huge crowd here this year, and it didn't even rain
Addition
Earlier, we wrote that on March 17, Ukraine celebrates not only St. Patrick's Day, but also a number of other holidays. In particular, the day of the mobilization worker. This is a professional holiday for employees who are responsible for mobilization training, staffing troops and logistical support for mobilization measures.