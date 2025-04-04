The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
March 27 is Viagra Day, celebrating the approval of the drug, International Whiskey Day, founded in honor of Michael Jackson, and International Theater Day.
Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.
On March 17, Ukraine celebrates Mobilization Worker's Day, and Ireland celebrates Saint Patrick's Day. Also on this day, the memory of St. Alexis, the Man of God, is honored.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if Russian leaders agree. He added that Ukraine is ready for negotiations.
U. S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that in order to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation, it is necessary to cease hostilities. He emphasized the importance of flexibility and patience in the negotiations.
Marco Rubio stated that the mineral agreement between the United States and Ukraine is beneficial to both parties, promoting Ukraine's economic growth. However, he does not consider it a guarantee of security.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that despite active hostilities, contacts with the Russians regarding a ceasefire are ongoing. Ukraine is ready for negotiations.
Michael Martin arrived in Washington. Before meeting with Donald Trump, he had breakfast with the US Vice President, who joked about his shamrock socks.
The Irish government has approved a new aid package for Ukraine amounting to 100 million euros for non-lethal equipment. The decision was made against the backdrop of the suspension of military aid from the United States and following a meeting between Zelensky and the Irish Prime Minister.
The Irish government is preparing to lift restrictions on the deployment of troops abroad. The country also plans to purchase fighter jets to strengthen airspace protection.
The President of Ukraine met with Michael Martin to discuss steps to end the war and security guarantees. The parties discussed cooperation in demining, EU training missions and the Food from Ukraine program.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives on a visit to Ireland, where he was met by Prime Minister Michael Martin.
The President of Ukraine will visit Ireland to meet with Prime Minister Michael Martin. Zelenskyy will then travel to the United States to discuss an agreement on rare earth minerals.
European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.
The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.
The romantic comedy Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” grossed $14. 9 million in the first three days of release in the UK. The film set a record for the genre and surpassed Oppenheimer in terms of opening receipts.
Singer Emmi will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “Laika Party”. One of the authors of the song about the Soviet space dog is Larisa Tormi, a Russian woman living in Ireland.
Israel's defense minister ordered the preparation of a plan to allow residents to “voluntarily leave” Gaza after supporting Trump's idea of turning the Strip into a “Riviera. ” The plan drew international condemnation and criticism from Hamas.
Storm Eowyn, with wind gusts of up to 183 km/h, left about a million properties in Ireland and Britain without power. The storm claimed at least two lives, damaged infrastructure, and caused widespread disruption to transportation.
Netflix, HBO, and other streaming services are preparing large-scale series premieres in 2025. Among them are the sequels to Venzday, White Lotus, and Stranger Things, as well as new projects with Robert De Niro and the DC universe.
A study has shown an increased risk of autism in children whose mothers had COVID-19 during pregnancy. UCLA found that 11% of such children show signs of autism spectrum disorders.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin due to Ireland's “anti-Semitic actions. ” The decision was made after Ireland recognized Palestine and supported the claim of “genocide” in Gaza.
Presidential Advisor Daria Gerasymchuk held meetings with the Irish government on the return of deported children. The delegation presented the film “Stolen Childhood” and held a panel discussion on the reintegration of returned children.
Sarah Jessica Parker has joined the jury for the Man Booker Prize 2025. The actress has experience in the book industry as an editorial director and founder of her own publishing division.
Powerful storm Darr covered the UK and Ireland, leaving more than 400 thousand consumers without electricity. Mass events and football matches were canceled due to dangerous wind gusts of up to 130 km/h.
In the summer of 2025, Warner Bros Studios Leavesden will begin filming the new HBO series about Harry Potter. 7 seasons are planned with a full adaptation of the books and a new cast chosen from 32,000 children.
Ireland is holding early parliamentary elections with a record turnout of 3. 7 million voters. According to exit polls, the opposition Sinn Fein is in the lead with 21.1%, ahead of the ruling parties by a fraction of a percent.
In Narathiwat province, a student was killed due to three days of heavy rains. More than 2,700 local residents were evacuated, and meteorologists warn of continued precipitation until December.