We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15786 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28833 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64850 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213904 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122659 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310798 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.

Economy • April 2, 06:45 PM • 13372 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Viagra Day and International Whiskey Day: What other holidays are celebrated on March 27

March 27 is Viagra Day, celebrating the approval of the drug, International Whiskey Day, founded in honor of Michael Jackson, and International Theater Day.

Society • March 27, 04:30 AM • 20569 views

Parades, masquerades and performances: Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated St. Patrick's Day in Ireland

Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.

News of the World • March 17, 04:09 PM • 142182 views

Mobilization Worker's Day, Saint Patrick's Day: what else is celebrated on March 17

On March 17, Ukraine celebrates Mobilization Worker's Day, and Ireland celebrates Saint Patrick's Day. Also on this day, the memory of St. Alexis, the Man of God, is honored.

Society • March 17, 04:30 AM • 148754 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine can be achieved within a few days - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if Russian leaders agree. He added that Ukraine is ready for negotiations.

War • March 12, 06:51 PM • 35886 views

Rubio explained what should precede full-fledged negotiations

U. S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that in order to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation, it is necessary to cease hostilities. He emphasized the importance of flexibility and patience in the negotiations.

War • March 12, 03:34 PM • 29633 views

Rubio: minerals deal is not a guarantee of security

Marco Rubio stated that the mineral agreement between the United States and Ukraine is beneficial to both parties, promoting Ukraine's economic growth. However, he does not consider it a guarantee of security.

War • March 12, 02:43 PM • 29923 views

Rubio responded whether the Russians are ready for a ceasefire

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that despite active hostilities, contacts with the Russians regarding a ceasefire are ongoing. Ukraine is ready for negotiations.

War • March 12, 01:49 PM • 28328 views

Vance showed off "shamrock socks" at a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister

Michael Martin arrived in Washington. Before meeting with Donald Trump, he had breakfast with the US Vice President, who joked about his shamrock socks.

News of the World • March 12, 01:33 PM • 16203 views

Ireland will provide an additional aid package to Ukraine of 100 million euros.

The Irish government has approved a new aid package for Ukraine amounting to 100 million euros for non-lethal equipment. The decision was made against the backdrop of the suspension of military aid from the United States and following a meeting between Zelensky and the Irish Prime Minister.

Politics • March 4, 06:15 PM • 13373 views

Ireland plans to change legislation on military abroad and considers buying fighter jets

The Irish government is preparing to lift restrictions on the deployment of troops abroad. The country also plans to purchase fighter jets to strengthen airspace protection.

Politics • March 3, 12:23 PM • 26013 views

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine met with Michael Martin to discuss steps to end the war and security guarantees. The parties discussed cooperation in demining, EU training missions and the Food from Ukraine program.

Politics • February 27, 04:34 PM • 24017 views

Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Ireland - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives on a visit to Ireland, where he was met by Prime Minister Michael Martin.

Politics • February 27, 01:54 PM • 34814 views

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland ahead of important US talks - Guardian

The President of Ukraine will visit Ireland to meet with Prime Minister Michael Martin. Zelenskyy will then travel to the United States to discuss an agreement on rare earth minerals.

Politics • February 27, 11:36 AM • 26516 views

Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • February 27, 08:43 AM • 30337 views

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

Politics • February 21, 09:11 PM • 33276 views

The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK

The romantic comedy Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” grossed $14. 9 million in the first three days of release in the UK. The film set a record for the genre and surpassed Oppenheimer in terms of opening receipts.

UNN Lite • February 18, 01:55 PM • 139936 views

Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

Singer Emmi will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “Laika Party”. One of the authors of the song about the Soviet space dog is Larisa Tormi, a Russian woman living in Ireland.

Culture • February 12, 11:58 AM • 30095 views

Israel orders army to prepare for 'voluntary departure' of Gaza residents after Trump's announcement

Israel's defense minister ordered the preparation of a plan to allow residents to “voluntarily leave” Gaza after supporting Trump's idea of turning the Strip into a “Riviera. ” The plan drew international condemnation and criticism from Hamas.

News of the World • February 6, 11:54 AM • 25071 views

Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles

Storm Eowyn, with wind gusts of up to 183 km/h, left about a million properties in Ireland and Britain without power. The storm claimed at least two lives, damaged infrastructure, and caused widespread disruption to transportation.

News of the World • January 25, 02:23 PM • 34195 views

Top 10 series to watch in 2025

Netflix, HBO, and other streaming services are preparing large-scale series premieres in 2025. Among them are the sequels to Venzday, White Lotus, and Stranger Things, as well as new projects with Robert De Niro and the DC universe.

Culture • December 29, 06:10 PM • 131802 views

COVID-19 during pregnancy may increase risk of autism in children - study

A study has shown an increased risk of autism in children whose mothers had COVID-19 during pregnancy. UCLA found that 11% of such children show signs of autism spectrum disorders.

COVID-19 • December 27, 09:52 AM • 15047 views

Israel closes embassy in Ireland due to Dublin's “anti-Semitic policies”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin due to Ireland's “anti-Semitic actions. ” The decision was made after Ireland recognized Palestine and supported the claim of “genocide” in Gaza.

News of the World • December 15, 04:33 PM • 28969 views

Ukraine and Ireland strengthen cooperation to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Presidential Advisor Daria Gerasymchuk held meetings with the Irish government on the return of deported children. The delegation presented the film “Stolen Childhood” and held a panel discussion on the reintegration of returned children.

Society • December 11, 08:34 PM • 19432 views

Sex and the City star joins the 2025 Man Booker Prize jury

Sarah Jessica Parker has joined the jury for the Man Booker Prize 2025. The actress has experience in the book industry as an editorial director and founder of her own publishing division.

Culture • December 10, 07:45 PM • 23688 views

Hundreds of thousands of British and Irish people were left without electricity due to the storm

Powerful storm Darr covered the UK and Ireland, leaving more than 400 thousand consumers without electricity. Mass events and football matches were canceled due to dangerous wind gusts of up to 130 km/h.

News of the World • December 7, 01:50 PM • 22196 views

HBO will shoot a new series about Harry Potter: filming starts in 2025

In the summer of 2025, Warner Bros Studios Leavesden will begin filming the new HBO series about Harry Potter. 7 seasons are planned with a full adaptation of the books and a new cast chosen from 32,000 children.

Culture • December 7, 10:53 AM • 111673 views

Early parliamentary elections are being held in Ireland

Ireland is holding early parliamentary elections with a record turnout of 3. 7 million voters. According to exit polls, the opposition Sinn Fein is in the lead with 21.1%, ahead of the ruling parties by a fraction of a percent.

News of the World • November 30, 12:55 AM • 17357 views

Southern Thailand under water: mass evacuation and the first victim of the disaster

In Narathiwat province, a student was killed due to three days of heavy rains. More than 2,700 local residents were evacuated, and meteorologists warn of continued precipitation until December.

News of the World • November 28, 01:38 PM • 15846 views