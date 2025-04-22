IT coalition handed over equipment worth almost 2 million euros to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a new batch of equipment from the IT coalition, financed by Luxembourg and Iceland. Its total cost is almost 2 million euros. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On Monday, April 21, the Ukrainian defense agency reported on the next delivery of equipment. It is noted that the new batch included:

3,288 access points of various models;

500 routers;

460 charging stations with solar panels;

872 telephones.

I thank the countries of the IT coalition for strengthening the technological resilience of our army. With this equipment, we will increase the capacity for high-quality and reliable communication in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is very important on the line of combat contact - said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development.

According to the defense agency, this is the third delivery from the IT coalition in 2025. In January of this year, within the framework of the initiative, Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg handed over equipment worth 3.3 million euros to Ukraine, and in February – 7.5 million euros.

The IT coalition is one of the capability coalitions within the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein format"). It supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

The coalition currently includes Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Japan. The leaders of the coalition are Estonia and Luxembourg.

