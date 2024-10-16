IT coalition raises 157 million euros to support Ukraine

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

IT coalition raises 157 million euros to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12903 views

The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.

IT coalition raises 157 million euros to support Ukraine

Since its inception in September 2023, the IT Coalition has raised €157 million to support Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces have already received equipment and software worth 99 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details 

A regular meeting of the IT Coalition was reportedly held in Amsterdam. The previous meeting of the coalition was held in July. Since then, Ukraine has received new supplies from Canada, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. 

Since its inception , the IT Coalition has accumulated 70 million in direct contributions (including 10 million from the Netherlands) and 87 million from Germany in the form of SAP licenses

Cybersecurity is one of the key areas of our work. Deliveries within the IT Coalition will strengthen this area as Russians continue to attack our cyber infrastructure. These supplies will also help to scale the projects of the Innovation Center and facilitate the further implementation of the SAP system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Coalition members reportedly discussed the implementation of the roadmap, procurement, and the needs of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces to build IT infrastructure.

In addition to seeking funding until the end of 2024, the IT Coalition is focused on accelerating procurement and delivery to Ukraine. Our goal is to deliver as much equipment as possible to take advantage of the advantage that technology can provide on the battlefield

- , said Tuuli Duneton, Deputy Minister of Defense of Estonia.

Addendum

The IT Coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, is one of the 8 capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The coalition aims to support the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

The Coalition currently includes 14 partner countries and Ukraine. Finland and Spain joined the Coalition in September. More countries are expected to join soon.

IT Coalition: Denmark allocates 12 million euros for development of cyber defense in the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense24.01.24, 11:43 • 113986 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Amsterdam
Finland
Denmark
Canada
Luxembourg
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Estonia
Ukraine
