IT coalition raises 157 million euros to support Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.
Details
A regular meeting of the IT Coalition was reportedly held in Amsterdam. The previous meeting of the coalition was held in July. Since then, Ukraine has received new supplies from Canada, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
Since its inception , the IT Coalition has accumulated 70 million in direct contributions (including 10 million from the Netherlands) and 87 million from Germany in the form of SAP licenses
Cybersecurity is one of the key areas of our work. Deliveries within the IT Coalition will strengthen this area as Russians continue to attack our cyber infrastructure. These supplies will also help to scale the projects of the Innovation Center and facilitate the further implementation of the SAP system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Coalition members reportedly discussed the implementation of the roadmap, procurement, and the needs of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces to build IT infrastructure.
In addition to seeking funding until the end of 2024, the IT Coalition is focused on accelerating procurement and delivery to Ukraine. Our goal is to deliver as much equipment as possible to take advantage of the advantage that technology can provide on the battlefield
Addendum
The IT Coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, is one of the 8 capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The coalition aims to support the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity.
The Coalition currently includes 14 partner countries and Ukraine. Finland and Spain joined the Coalition in September. More countries are expected to join soon.
