IT Coalition: Denmark allocates 12 million euros for development of cyber defense in the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 76595 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109410 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138786 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171472 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282036 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178189 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103858 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105876 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80427 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54700 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 38070 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 76595 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260176 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 38070 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138786 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106423 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106419 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122548 views
IT Coalition: Denmark allocates 12 million euros for development of cyber defense in the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113969 views

Denmark is contributing more than €12 million to strengthen the cyber resilience of Ukraine's Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense. This contribution is part of a cooperation agreement signed by the IT Coalition, which also includes Estonia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Ukraine.

Denmark has announced assistance of more than €12 million to develop cyber resilience of the systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Details

As part of the new Ramstein meeting, on January 23, Denmark and other IT coalition members signed a cooperation agreement that outlines the countries' contributions.

Denmark is providing 91 million DKK (about 12 million euros - ed.) for priority cybersecurity projects within the IT Coalition, which should contribute to the overall strengthening of cyber defense in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the Danish ministry said in a statement.

The first results of the IT coalition: Latvia handed over equipment for the Armed Forces24.11.23, 15:35 • 14043 views

Copenhagen also emphasized that attacks in cyberspace have become a permanent part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Addendum

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that Denmark has previously provided assistance to improve the protection of critical IT infrastructure.

Naturally, we provide support to Ukraine in the area where we have already been active

- the official said.

It is noted that in addition to Denmark, the coalition includes Estonia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. So far, Denmark, Estonia and Luxembourg have provided financial donations to the coalition.

Recall

Denmark has allocated 1.8 billion Danish kroner (about $264 million) to help finance the Swedish initiative to provide Ukraine with CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising