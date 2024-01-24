IT Coalition: Denmark allocates 12 million euros for development of cyber defense in the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense

Denmark has announced assistance of more than €12 million to develop cyber resilience of the systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Details

As part of the new Ramstein meeting, on January 23, Denmark and other IT coalition members signed a cooperation agreement that outlines the countries' contributions.

Denmark is providing 91 million DKK (about 12 million euros - ed.) for priority cybersecurity projects within the IT Coalition, which should contribute to the overall strengthening of cyber defense in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Danish ministry said in a statement.

Copenhagen also emphasized that attacks in cyberspace have become a permanent part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Addendum

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that Denmark has previously provided assistance to improve the protection of critical IT infrastructure.

Naturally, we provide support to Ukraine in the area where we have already been active - the official said.

It is noted that in addition to Denmark, the coalition includes Estonia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. So far, Denmark, Estonia and Luxembourg have provided financial donations to the coalition.

Recall

Denmark has allocated 1.8 billion Danish kroner (about $264 million) to help finance the Swedish initiative to provide Ukraine with CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.