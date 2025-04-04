The German Minister of Defense reported on the likely holding of the next "Ramstein" meeting at the end of March - beginning of April. The decision will be made at the "Group of Five" meeting in Paris.
The regular meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine has begun in Brussels. The meeting was chaired for the first time by the UK Defense Minister John Healey, and the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hageseth, is also present.
U. S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, but declined to comment on its future after the change of administration. At the last Ramstein meeting, the US announced a $500 million aid package.
German Defense Minister Pistorius announced new deliveries of air defense systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is also planned to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany during the year.
Ukraine's Defense Minister discusses with the Pentagon chief a roadmap for military assistance for the coming years. Eight areas of cooperation will be approved at the Ramstein meeting, and Zelenskyy is expected to attend.
The United States and its allies have provided more than $126 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Ramstein meeting will discuss Ukraine's urgent arms needs.
The United States is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine, which will include artillery, air defense, and armored vehicles. Lloyd Austin reiterated the intention of the United States and its allies to continue to increase military support.
U. S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in November 2024. The goal is to coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine and plan security support.
The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation. They discussed joint weapons production, a new $425 million aid package, and the upcoming Ramstein meeting.
U. S. President Joe Biden talks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announces a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles.
The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.
The Pentagon announces the postponement of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense. A new date has not been announced, but the coalition continues to work on providing Ukraine with defense capabilities.
The Ramstein meeting scheduled for October 12 has been postponed. The postponement is due to the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's trip to Germany due to the hurricane in Florida.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postpones his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton. The Ramstein meeting may be postponed and combined with the October 17-18 meeting of NATO defense ministers.
President Zelenskyy had a conversation with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation at the front. Next week, the military will work with partners on the details of the Victory Plan, which will be presented at the Ramstein meeting.
The head of the OP Yermak said that the Victory Plan will be presented to Ukrainians after the presentation to the US President. Some of the details of the plan will remain secret for security reasons.
President Biden will chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on October 12, 2024 in Germany. They will discuss progress and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.
The US and Ukrainian presidents met at the White House to discuss assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. Biden promised to increase support, and Zelenskyy presented a plan to achieve victory.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U. S. President Joseph Biden. They discussed the military, economic and diplomatic aspects of the Victory Plan and agreed to further consultations.
US President Joe Biden announces a new $7. 9 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense, drones, ammunition, and expanded training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.
Ukraine's Defense Minister has announced the country's ability to produce millions of drones annually. Funding comes from the state budget and international partners, and production will increase several times next year.
Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation on the dynamics of the fighting and priorities for security assistance to Ukraine. The successful meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Ramstein was discussed.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the possibility for Ukrainian drone manufacturers to participate in the Drone Coalition's tenders. The winners will receive orders for the production of FPV drones and interceptor drones for testing.
During today's meeting in Ramstein, much time was devoted to supplying air defense systems to Ukraine to protect its skies from Iranian drones, Korean missiles and other threats, said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
At the meeting in Ramstein, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi informed the coalition members about the difficult operational situation in Ukraine, the deteriorating strategic situation, and the urgent need for missiles and ammunition.