Ramstein hearing postponed, new date to be set - media

The meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (in the Ramstein format), scheduled for October 12, has been postponed, a new date is being set, Radio Liberty reports, citing three sources at NATO headquarters, UNN writes.

Details

"The meeting in the Ramstein format, which was supposed to be held on October 12, has been postponed, and a new date is being set, Radio Liberty has learned from three sources at NATO headquarters," reads the publication's Telegram post.

Addendum

The day before, it became known that US President Joe Biden had postponed his trip to Germany, during which he was to take part in a meeting of the Ramstein Group. The trip was canceled because of Hurricane Milton, which is approaching Florida. Earlier, the NATO Secretary General said that he intended to discuss with the US President at the meeting the authorization for Ukraine to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.

