Biden postpones visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein, due to Hurricane Milton

US President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Germany and Angola due to the strength of Hurricane Milton. This is stated in a statement by the White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, UNN reports.

"Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to observe Hurricane Milton preparations and response, in addition to ongoing response efforts to the impact of Hurricane Helene in the Southeast," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Recall

Joe Biden was expected to arrive in Germany on the evening of October 10. The next day, he was to be received with military honors at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after which the two heads of state were to hold talks.

In addition, the media reported earlier that the next meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

