Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Popular news
February 28, 02:48 PM • 138114 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 137680 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 77416 views
06:08 PM • 105926 views
06:35 PM • 108114 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158976 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178167 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169546 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 197018 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186090 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
February 28, 03:20 PM • 137680 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 138114 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145148 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136644 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153652 views
Biden postpones visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein, due to Hurricane Milton

Biden postpones visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein, due to Hurricane Milton

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16408 views

US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.

US President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Germany and Angola due to the strength of Hurricane Milton. This is stated in a statement by the White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, UNN reports.

"Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to observe Hurricane Milton preparations and response, in addition to ongoing response efforts to the impact of Hurricane Helene in the Southeast," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Media: Biden plans a separate meeting with leaders of Germany, France and Britain on the eve of Ramstein08.10.24, 15:19 • 12975 views

Recall

Joe Biden was expected to arrive in Germany on the evening of October 10. The next day, he was to be received with military honors at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after which the two heads of state were to hold talks.

In addition, the media reported earlier that the next meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein27.09.24, 19:24 • 26972 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
white-houseWhite House
frank-walter-steinmeierFrank-Walter Steinmeier
angolaAngola
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising