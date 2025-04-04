Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.
India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the actions of M23 rebels who seized the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Luanda process.
President Zelenskyy held talks with Angolan President João Lorenzo. The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations and agreed on a possible visit of the Angolan leader to Ukraine.
The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.
Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.
Andriy Sybiga and Tete António discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to expand cooperation. The Minister thanked Angola for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postpones his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton. The Ramstein meeting may be postponed and combined with the October 17-18 meeting of NATO defense ministers.
US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.
Ukraine defeated France 7-1 in the third-place match at the 2024 Futsal World Cup. This is the first medal for the Ukrainian national team at the World Cup in this sport.
The Ukrainian futsal team has won its first victory at the 2024 FIFA World Cup, beating Angola 7-2. The match took place in Tashkent as part of the second round of the group stage of the tournament.
A photo exhibition documenting Russian war crimes in Ukraine was presented in the Angolan capital.
russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Iceland's Foreign Minister Tardis Kollbrunn the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.