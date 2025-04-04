$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14710 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26437 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63584 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211944 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121571 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390430 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309639 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130288 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211933 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390423 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309635 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2292 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13043 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44165 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71824 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56951 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Angola

Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola

Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.

News of the World • March 13, 03:17 AM • 12874 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.

Economy • March 1, 10:59 AM • 45541 views

Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the actions of M23 rebels who seized the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Luanda process.

War • January 27, 08:57 PM • 63042 views

Ukraine to appoint ambassador to another country - Zelensky

President Zelenskyy held talks with Angolan President João Lorenzo. The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations and agreed on a possible visit of the Angolan leader to Ukraine.

Politics • December 24, 01:01 PM • 10566 views

Peace summit between DR Congo and Rwanda disrupted due to the refusal of one of the parties

The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.

News of the World • December 15, 04:10 PM • 24919 views

After Turkey Sybiha will continue its tour of Arab countries and Africa: what is known

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.

Politics • October 23, 05:59 AM • 16372 views

Southern Africa is suffering from a severe drought: 21 million children suffer from malnutrition

Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.

News of the World • October 15, 10:34 PM • 15418 views

Sibiga discusses expansion of cooperation with Angolan Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiga and Tete António discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to expand cooperation. The Minister thanked Angola for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Politics • October 15, 05:56 PM • 15891 views

US command confirms postponement of Ukraine contact group meeting - dpa

The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.

War • October 9, 01:23 PM • 15400 views

Following Biden: Blinken postpones visit to Germany, where Ramstein was to take place

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postpones his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton. The Ramstein meeting may be postponed and combined with the October 17-18 meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Politics • October 9, 07:31 AM • 14119 views

Biden postpones visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein, due to Hurricane Milton

US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.

Politics • October 8, 02:41 PM • 16494 views

Ukraine's futsal team wins bronze at the World Cup

Ukraine defeated France 7-1 in the third-place match at the 2024 Futsal World Cup. This is the first medal for the Ukrainian national team at the World Cup in this sport.

Sports • October 6, 02:40 PM • 18459 views

Futsal World Cup 2024: Ukraine has won its first victory

The Ukrainian futsal team has won its first victory at the 2024 FIFA World Cup, beating Angola 7-2. The match took place in Tashkent as part of the second round of the group stage of the tournament.

Sports • September 18, 02:25 PM • 15961 views

Exhibition with evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine opened in Angola

A photo exhibition documenting Russian war crimes in Ukraine was presented in the Angolan capital.

War • August 13, 12:59 PM • 32535 views

French imports of russian liquefied natural gas are growing - media

russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.

Economy • August 6, 01:15 PM • 23273 views

Discussed the Peace Summit and the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine: Kuleba held a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Iceland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Iceland's Foreign Minister Tardis Kollbrunn the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future.

Politics • May 21, 04:54 PM • 20807 views

Ukraine has no ambassadors in 30 countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of

The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.

Politics • April 9, 04:27 PM • 87570 views