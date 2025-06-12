$41.510.04
Погода
+16°
5.1m/s
57%
749mm
Russian giants are losing assets and profits due to sanctions – Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 1006 views

Dozens of the largest Russian companies, including Gazprom, have lost foreign assets due to sanctions and the termination of partnerships. This negatively affects the Russian budget due to a reduction in foreign exchange earnings.

Russian giants are losing assets and profits due to sanctions – Foreign Intelligence Service

Dozens of the largest Russian companies have lost key foreign assets due to sanctions, nationalizations and termination of partnerships.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

Dozens of the largest Russian companies, including "gazprom", "sberbank", "rosneft", "lukoil", "vtb", "rosteh", "rosatom" and others, have lost key foreign assets due to sanctions, nationalizations and termination of partnerships.

This has an extremely negative impact on the filling of the Russian budget due to the reduction of foreign exchange earnings

- the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU) said in a statement. 

One of the most striking examples is the loss of control over energy projects, the deprivation of banking licenses and the forced curtailment of participation in large-scale infrastructure and military contracts abroad.

The company 'alrosa', which was completely ousted from the Angolan diamond deposit 'Catoca', has joined this list

– the intelligence service noted.

Analysts consider this step to be another stage in the removal of Russia from the global gemstone market. Against the background of the financial collapse, the company "alrosa" began to cut costs and personnel.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company's revenue fell by 42 percent

– informs the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

In addition, unrealized products worth 1 billion 300 million dollars have accumulated in warehouses, which coincided with the loss of the Indian sales market.

The company is forced to suspend projects, abandon dividends and reduce staff

- the statement said.

The results of 2024 for "alrosa" were disastrous.

The company's net debt reached 1 billion 140 million dollars, which became the worst financial result in the last decade

- the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine emphasized. 

Additionally

Sanctions pressure on Russian state corporations continues to increase, particularly in the fields of energy, finance and the military-industrial complex. Against the background of a gradual loss of influence on strategic projects abroad, the Russian Federation is facing a reduction in foreign exchange earnings, a budget deficit and financial instability.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, in January 2024, the EU Council added the Russian company PJSC Alrosa and its CEO Pavel Marinichev to the sanctions list of the European Union.

In June 2023, the US government expanded the sanctions list to include a number of key Russian companies involved in the extraction of natural resources, including "alrosa." This caused an avalanche-like loss of contracts and partners in Africa, Asia and Latin America. 

Sanctions force russia's largest diamond producer to cut production and lay off people - CPJ22.11.24, 11:29 • 16568 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyNews of the World
